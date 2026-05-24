'Hormuz Will Be Opened': Trump Says US-Iran Deal 'Largely Negotiated,' Announcement Soon

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Trump announces major Iran deal, opening Strait of Hormuz.

US Secretary of State Rubio confirms diplomatic progress with Iran.

Iran warns US against military action, rebuilding capabilities.

Pakistan Army Chief Munir mediates regional de-escalation efforts.

US President Donald Trump indicated that Washington and Tehran were close to finalising a major agreement amid the ongoing West Asia crisis, asserting that the “Strait of Hormuz will be opened” as part of the proposed deal.

In a social media post, Trump said an agreement had been “largely negotiated” between the United States, Iran, and other participating countries, with only final details remaining before a formal announcement.

“An Agreement has been largely negotiated, subject to finalization between the United States of America, the Islamic Republic of Iran, and the various other Countries, as listed. Separately, I had a call with Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu, of Israel, which, likewise, went very well. Final aspects and details of the Deal are currently being discussed, and will be announced shortly. In addition to many other elements of the Agreement, the Strait of Hormuz will be opened,” Trump posted.

Rubio Highlights Diplomatic Push

The comments came as US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who is currently on a four-day visit to India, spoke about ongoing diplomatic efforts during an event at the US Embassy in New Delhi.

Rubio acknowledged that progress had been made in negotiations concerning Iran’s nuclear programme and maritime security issues.

“There's been some progress made. Even as I speak to you now, there's some work being done. This issue needs to be solved, as the President said, one way or the other. Iran can never have nuclear weapons. The straits need to be opened without tolls. They need to turn over their enriched uranium, they need to turn over the highly enriched uranium. If we need to address that issue, we need to address the issue of enrichment. These are the President's points consistently,” Rubio said.

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He reiterated that the Trump administration preferred diplomacy over military confrontation.

“His (Trump's) preference is always to deal with it in a diplomatic way. The President's preference is always to solve problems such as these through a negotiated diplomatic solution. That's what we're working on right now. We hope it's done through the diplomatic route. That's what we're working on,” Rubio added.

Tehran Issues Fresh Warning

Even as Washington projected optimism over the negotiations, strong rhetoric emerged from Tehran.

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf warned the United States against resuming military action, claiming Iran had rebuilt its military capabilities during the six-week ceasefire in the region.

“Our armed forces have rebuilt themselves during the ceasefire period in such a way that if Trump commits another act of folly and restarts the war, it will certainly be more crushing and bitter for the United States than on the first day of the war,” Ghalibaf wrote on social media.

The statement followed his meeting in Tehran with Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir, who has been engaged in diplomatic outreach linked to the regional conflict.

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Mediator Munir Visits Tehran

Munir arrived in Tehran on Friday and held discussions with senior Iranian leaders amid concerns that the fragile ceasefire reached after April 8 could collapse.

According to Iran’s foreign ministry, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Munir reviewed “the latest diplomatic efforts and initiatives aimed at preventing further escalation and ending” the conflict.

Iranian state media also released images showing Munir meeting Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Saturday.

State broadcaster IRIB reported that additional talks between Munir and Araghchi at the foreign ministry were expected to involve a “very detailed and probably long” legal review.

Multiple Mediation Channels Active

Diplomatic engagement has expanded across the region as Tehran continues consultations with multiple countries.

Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency reported that Araghchi held discussions with counterparts from Turkey, Iraq, Qatar, and Oman regarding efforts to reduce tensions and avoid further escalation.

Oman, traditionally viewed as a key intermediary between Tehran and Washington, has continued to facilitate backchannel communication, while Iran has also described Pakistan as part of broader mediation efforts involving Iran, the United States, and Israel.

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Fragile Peace Amid Ongoing Distrust

Despite renewed diplomatic momentum, tensions remain high between Washington and Tehran.

Iranian officials, who are currently reviewing the latest American proposals, have accused the United States of delaying progress through what they described as “excessive demands.”

The current regional crisis traces its roots to February 28, when joint US-Israeli strikes on Iran triggered retaliatory missile and drone attacks by Tehran across the region, leading to a broader military confrontation.

Although direct discussions reportedly took place in Islamabad last month alongside weeks of behind-the-scenes diplomacy, a permanent agreement formally ending hostilities has yet to be reached.