Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Drishyam 3 and Karuppu dominate Saturday box office collections.

Newer films show strong weekend growth in earnings.

Established films continue to draw audiences, adding earnings.

Saturday's collections indicate positive box office momentum.

Saturday turned out to be a crucial day at the box office, with several films registering notable jumps in collections across India. While Drishyam 3 continued its dominant theatrical run with impressive growth, Karuppu remained rock-solid in its second week. Smaller films also showed signs of weekend recovery, proving once again how a strong Saturday can shift momentum in cinemas.

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Chand Mera Dil Day 2 Box Office Collection

Chand Mera Dil witnessed a healthy rise on its second day in theatres. The film earned Rs 3.65 crore net on Saturday, marking a 21.7% increase from Friday’s Rs 3 crore collection.

The romantic drama was screened across 4,884 shows and has now reached Rs 7.89 crore in India gross collections, while its India net total stands at Rs 6.65 crore. Overseas, the film added Rs 0.50 crore on Day 2, pushing its international gross to Rs 0.80 crore. Its worldwide gross collection currently stands at Rs 8.69 crore.

Drishyam 3 Day 3 Box Office Collection

The Malayalam thriller Drishyam 3 delivered another powerful day at the ticket window. On Day 3, the film collected Rs 13.70 crore net, reflecting a 24% jump over Friday’s Rs 11.05 crore.

Running across 5,185 shows, the film has now amassed Rs 47.17 crore in India gross collections and Rs 40.60 crore in India net earnings. Its overseas performance remained exceptionally strong, with Rs 25 crore added on Saturday alone. The film’s total overseas gross has climbed to Rs 70 crore, taking its worldwide gross tally to an impressive Rs 117.17 crore.

Karuppu Day 9 Box Office Collection

Karuppu continued its remarkable box office journey on Day 9. The film recorded Rs 12.20 crore net on Saturday, registering a massive 56.4% rise from Friday’s Rs 7.80 crore.

The film played across 4,987 shows and has now collected Rs 154.99 crore gross in India, alongside Rs 133.85 crore net domestically. Internationally, the film earned another Rs 3.50 crore, taking its overseas gross total to Rs 62.75 crore. Its worldwide gross collection now stands at Rs 217.74 crore.

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Day 9

Comedy entertainer Pati Patni Aur Woh Do witnessed one of the sharpest jumps among all releases. The film earned Rs 2.77 crore net on Day 9, which marked a massive 105.2% increase over Friday’s Rs 1.35 crore.

The film was screened in 2,916 shows and has so far accumulated Rs 39.35 crore in India gross collections and Rs 33.12 crore in India net earnings. Overseas collections remain at Rs 5.85 crore gross, taking the worldwide total to Rs 45.20 crore.

Daadi Ki Shaadi Day 16 Box Office Collection

Despite staying below the Rs 1 crore mark, Daadi Ki Shaadi managed to register better numbers on its third Saturday. The film earned Rs 0.12 crore gross and Rs 0.11 crore net while running in 131 shows with 21% occupancy.

After completing 16 days in cinemas, the film’s worldwide gross collection has reached Rs 7.55 crore, entirely driven by domestic business. Its India net total currently stands at Rs 6.84 crore across 13,889 shows.

Raja Shivaji Day 23 Box Office Collection

Historical drama Raja Shivaji maintained a steady hold on Day 23. The film collected Rs 1.37 crore gross and Rs 1.22 crore net on its fourth Saturday.

Out of the total earnings, Rs 0.17 crore came from Hindi shows, while Marathi screenings contributed Rs 1.20 crore. The film ran in 942 shows and recorded 26.6% occupancy. Its worldwide gross total now stands at Rs 111.47 crore, including Rs 107.25 crore from India and Rs 4.22 crore overseas. The India net collection currently stands at Rs 90.77 crore.

Bhooth Bangla Day 37 Box Office Collection

Even after 37 days in theatres, Bhooth Bangla continued attracting audiences. The horror-comedy earned Rs 1 crore net on Saturday, reflecting an 81.8% jump from Friday’s Rs 0.55 crore.

The film played across 1,412 shows and has now collected Rs 205.04 crore gross in India along with Rs 173 crore net domestically. Overseas earnings rose to Rs 53.75 crore after another Rs 0.05 crore addition on Day 37. The film’s worldwide gross collection now stands at Rs 258.79 crore.

Dhurandhar 2 Day 66 Box Office Collection

Even on Day 66, Dhurandhar: The Revenge continued its extraordinary theatrical run. The film collected Rs 0.30 crore net on Saturday, posting a sharp 130.8% jump from Friday’s Rs 0.13 crore.

The action drama was screened in 236 shows and has now amassed Rs 1,372.94 crore gross in India and Rs 1,147.18 crore net domestically. Overseas collections remain massive at Rs 426.67 crore gross, pushing the film’s worldwide total to a staggering Rs 1,799.61 crore.

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Saturday Box Office Verdict

Drishyam 3 and Karuppu emerged as the standout performers at the Saturday box office, though their momentum came from very different trajectories. Drishyam 3 led the newer releases with Rs 13.70 crore net on Day 3, registering a strong 24% jump and pushing its worldwide total to Rs 117.17 crore within a short span. Its overseas numbers remained especially impressive, contributing Rs 70 crore to the overall haul already.

Meanwhile, Karuppu showcased remarkable consistency in its second weekend. The film’s Rs 12.20 crore Saturday collection came with a huge 56.4% rise, helping it race past Rs 217.74 crore worldwide. Despite entering its ninth day, the film continued to hold strong across domestic circuits.

Among the mid-range performers, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do surprised with the biggest percentage jump of the day at 105.2%, though its actual earnings remained comparatively modest at Rs 2.77 crore. Chand Mera Dil also showed encouraging momentum with a 21.7% rise on Day 2, indicating positive weekend traction.

Long-running titles continued adding valuable numbers as well. Bhooth Bangla registered an impressive 81.8% jump even on Day 37 and pushed its worldwide collection close to Rs 260 crore. Raja Shivaji maintained a steady pace in Marathi markets with Rs 1.22 crore net on Day 23, while Daadi Ki Shaadi and Dhurandhar 2 witnessed noticeable Saturday growth despite being in the later stages of their theatrical runs.