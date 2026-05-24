Rukmini Vasanth Files Cyber Complaint After AI-Generated Fake Bikini Photos Go Viral

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actress Rukmini Vasanth denied AI-generated bikini photos are real.

She stated manipulated images are fake, a privacy violation.

Legal and cybercrime action is being initiated against creators.

Vasanth urged against misusing AI for harmful activities.

Actress Rukmini Vasanth, who had gained national attention for her role in the film "Kantara Chapter-2", has reacted after artificial intelligence (AI)-generated bikini photos and videos falsely claiming to feature her went viral on the social media.

The actress on Saturday clarified that the content is fake and urged people not to misuse AI for harmful activities.

Taking to her Instagram account, Rukmini Vasanth said that she and her team had come across manipulated images circulating online in her name.

"My team and I have come across certain AI-generated images being circulated online claiming to be me. I want to state clearly that these images are entirely fake and fabricated. The creation and circulation of such manipulated content is deeply irresponsible and a serious violation of privacy," she added.

The actress also said that legal and cybercrime action was being initiated against those responsible for creating and spreading the fake content.

"We are taking this matter seriously and initiating the necessary legal and cybercrime action against those involved in creating and spreading these images. Requesting everyone to refrain from sharing or engaging with such content," she added.

Speaking to the media during a private event in Bengaluru, Rukmini Vasanth revealed that she had already filed a complaint with the cyber police and expressed confidence that authorities would take strict action.

"AI should be used for good purposes and not for harmful activities. Not just actresses, but many other women are also facing problems because of this. I believe the police will take action in this matter," she said.

The actress reiterated that the viral video was not her and warned of legal action against those involved in circulating the fake videos.

She also appealed to the public not to share such fabricated content on social media.

"I have already filed a complaint with the cyber police regarding the photos going viral on social media. The police will take appropriate action. AI should be used for good purposes and not for harmful activities. Not just actresses, but many other women are also facing problems because of this. I believe the police will take action in this matter," she reiterated.

(This report has been published as part of an auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)