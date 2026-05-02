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HomeEntertainment‘I Was Andy, Now I’m Miranda’: Kate Reardon Says The Devil Wears Prada Mirrors Her Real Fashion Journey

‘I Was Andy, Now I’m Miranda’: Kate Reardon Says The Devil Wears Prada Mirrors Her Real Fashion Journey

Reardon said she started her fashion career at American Vogue in New York as a 19-year-old fashion assistant, describing herself as the “plump, badly-dressed one” in the office.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 02 May 2026 11:40 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Fashion editor sees parallels between her career and
  • She started as an assistant, facing skepticism from colleagues.
  • A significant mistake led to her career transformation.

As excitement builds around The Devil Wears Prada 2, fashion editor Kate Reardon says the beloved franchise feels far less like fiction and far more like autobiography.

Reardon has revealed that her own rise through the fashion industry closely mirrors the arc of Anne Hathaway’s character Andy Sachs in the original film — before eventually evolving into the role more akin to Miranda Priestly.

From Young Assistant To Fashion Insider

Reardon said she began her fashion career at American Vogue in New York as a 19-year-old fashion assistant, describing herself as the “plump, badly-dressed one” in the office.

She recalled that colleagues would openly place bets on how long she would last in the role.

“I started as the Anne Hathaway character,” Reardon said, drawing a direct comparison to Andy Sachs, the outsider assistant thrust into the ruthless world of high fashion in The Devil Wears Prada.

The Career-Defining Mistake That Changed Everything

According to Reardon, a single mistake during a major high-production fashion shoot transformed the trajectory of her career.

Her job at the time involved supporting clients and accessories during shoots while assisting her boss with styling models.

During one elaborate shoot three hours outside New York, featuring supermodels, a helicopter, speed boats and golf carts, her boss turned to her and asked where the shoes were.

Reardon had left them behind in the city.

The error forced the team to crop every single image from the shoot.

Her boss, she said, did not scream or humiliate her. “She just looked at me and said very quietly, ‘That’s it.’”

‘In That Moment, I Became The Logical Organiser’

Reardon said that moment fundamentally reshaped her approach to work.

“In that precise moment, in that singular heartbeat, I became the logical organiser,” she said.

She credits the experience with turning her into a disciplined, relentlessly organised and reliable professional.

From Andy Sachs To ‘Miranda’

Reardon went on to climb the fashion ladder, becoming a fashion director before spending a decade as a contributing editor at Vanity Fair. Fifteen years ago, on January 1, she became editor-in-chief of Tatler. She now serves as editor-in-chief of Lux.

Reflecting on her career progression, Reardon said her journey has taken her from identifying with Andy Sachs to recognising herself in Miranda Priestly.

“I was Andy, and now I’m Miranda,” she said.

Why The Devil Wears Prada 2 Feels Personal

For Reardon, the release of The Devil Wears Prada 2 is more than a cinematic event, it is a reminder of her own transformation within the fashion world.

“When I watch The Devil Wears Prada 2, I don’t see fiction. I see my life,” she said.

Her story offers a striking real-world parallel to the film’s central theme, that the brutal lessons of the fashion industry can shape not just careers, but identities.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

How does fashion editor Kate Reardon relate to

Kate Reardon sees her own career journey as mirroring the characters in

What was Kate Reardon's first role in the fashion industry?

Reardon began her fashion career as a 19-year-old fashion assistant at American Vogue in New York. Her colleagues even bet on how long she would last in the position.

What career-defining mistake did Kate Reardon make?

During a major fashion shoot, Reardon forgot to bring the shoes, forcing all images to be cropped. Her boss's quiet response fundamentally changed her approach to work.

How did Kate Reardon's career evolve over time?

After her initial mistake, Reardon became a disciplined organiser. She climbed the ranks to become fashion director, then held roles at Vanity Fair and is now editor-in-chief of Tatler and Lux.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 02 May 2026 11:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
Fashion Vogue Meryl Streep Lux Anne Hathaway The Devil Wears Prada 2 Miranda Priestly Andy Sachs
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