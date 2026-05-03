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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesOver 2 Million Fans Turn Up To Shakira's Rio Copacabana Beach Concert: WATCH

Over 2 Million Fans Turn Up To Shakira's Rio Copacabana Beach Concert: WATCH

Shakira performs to over 2 million fans at Rio’s Copacabana Beach, delivering a record-breaking concert under the moonlit sky.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 03 May 2026 10:14 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Shakira's free concert attracted over two million fans to Rio's Copacabana Beach.
  • The event set a record as one of the largest live music gatherings.
  • Drones formed a she-wolf image, marking the start of her tour.
  • This concert launches her record-breaking Latin artist tour.

Shakira drew a massive crowd of over two million people to Rio de Janeiro’s Copacabana Beach on May 2. This delivered a landmark free concert that turned the iconic coastline into one of the largest live music gatherings in recent years.

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A Grand Entry Under The Moonlit Sky

The Colombian superstar arrived fashionably late, stepping onto the massive stage more than an hour after the scheduled start. But the delay did little to dampen spirits. If anything, it heightened the drama. Overhead, drones lit up the sky, forming the image of a she-wolf, her iconic alter ego, setting the tone for a night that fans won’t forget anytime soon.

A Crowd That Stretched As Far As The Eye Could See

An estimated two million people gathered along the legendary stretch of sand, turning the free concert into one of the largest live music events in recent memory. The performance unfolded against the backdrop of the famous Copacabana Hotel, with fans packing every available inch of space.

This beach has become synonymous with mega pop moments. Just last year, Madonna drew 1.6 million fans, while Lady Gaga followed with an even bigger crowd of 2.1 million. Now, Shakira joins that elite list, if not surpasses it in sheer spectacle.

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A Record-Breaking Tour Begins

The Rio concert marked the launch of her 2025 tour, which has already secured a Guinness World Record as the highest-grossing tour by a Latin artist. The scale of the opening night only reinforced that milestone.

With a catalogue that spans decades, Shakira brought her signature energy to the stage. From “Hips Don’t Lie” to “Waka Waka” and “Whenever, Wherever,” her music continues to resonate across generations. It’s no surprise that Brazil, a country where she has long enjoyed immense popularity, turned out in such overwhelming numbers.

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Frequently Asked Questions

How many people attended Shakira's concert in Rio de Janeiro?

Over two million people attended Shakira's free concert on Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro. This massive turnout made it one of the largest live music gatherings in recent years.

What was special about Shakira's arrival on stage?

Shakira arrived fashionably late, over an hour after the scheduled start. Drones illuminated the sky to form the image of a she-wolf, her iconic alter ego, building anticipation.

What record does Shakira's current tour hold?

Shakira's 2025 tour has already set a Guinness World Record for the highest-grossing tour by a Latin artist. The Rio concert served as the launch for this record-breaking tour.

Which of Shakira's songs were performed at the concert?

Shakira performed many of her hit songs, including 'Hips Don't Lie,' 'Waka Waka,' and 'Whenever, Wherever.' Her music continues to be popular across different generations.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 03 May 2026 10:14 AM (IST)
Tags :
Viral Video Shakira Rio Concert Copacabana Beach
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