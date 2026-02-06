‘Not A Statement About Any Community,’ Manoj Bajpayee’s First Reaction On Ghooskhor Pandat Row

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Actor Manoj Bajpayee has broken his silence over the growing backlash that his film Ghooskhor Pandat has been receiving for its title targeting the Brahmin community. In a statement on X (formerly Twitter), the actor said that his intention was not to hurt any particular community but to play a character of a flawed individual and his journey of self-realisation. His statement comes after the Netflix film’s director, Neeraj Pandey, issued a statement stating that the team is taking down all the promotional activities related to the film.

‘Not A Statement About Any Community,’ Says Manoj Bajpayee

“I respect the emotions and concerns people have shared, and I take them seriously. When something you are part of causes hurt to some people, it makes you pause and listen,” wrote the actor while sharing director Neeraj Pandey’s statement.

He added that his intention was to portray a character of a flawed individual and not to target the Brahmin community.

“As an actor, I come to a film through the character and the story I am playing. For me, this was about portraying a flawed individual and his journey of self-realisation. This was not meant to be a statement about any community.”

In my experience of working with Neeraj Pandey, there has been a consistent seriousness and care in how he approaches his films.

The filmmakers have decided to take down the promotional material, in light of the public sentiment. This reflects the seriousness with which the concerns are being taken.

I respect the emotions and concerns people have shared, and I take them seriously. When something you are part of causes hurt to some people, it makes you pause and listen.



Neeraj Pandey Takes Down Promotions

Amid the row over ‘Ghooskhor Pandat’, the director issued a statement on Instagram, acknowledging that the film has hurt the sentiments of some people. The makers have also decided to take down the film’s promotional material uploaded online.

“Our film is a fictional cop drama, and the term ‘Pandat’ is used simply as a colloquial name for a fictional character. The story focuses on an individual’s actions and choices and does not comment on or represent any caste, religion, or community. As a filmmaker, I approach my work with a deep sense of responsibility - to tell stories that are thoughtful and respectful. This film, like my earlier work, has been created with sincere intent and solely to entertain audiences,” Pandey said in a statement on Instagram.

He added that they are taking down “promotional materials for the time being” as it has caused hurt to some viewers.

“We understand that the title of the film has caused hurt to some viewers, and we genuinely acknowledge those feelings. In light of these concerns, we have decided to take down all promotional materials for the time being, as we believe the film should be experienced in its entirety and understood in the context of the story we intended to tell, rather than judged on partial glimpses. We look forward to sharing the film with audiences soon,” the director added.

Earlier in the day, UP Police filed an FIR against Neeraj Pandey and the team for allegedly hurting “religious and caste sentiments” by associating “Pandat” with bribery. The FIR was filed at Lucknow’s Hazratganj Police on CM Yogi Adityanath’s direction. Yesterday, a petition was filed before the Delhi High Court seeking a stay on the film that the complainant think targets the Brahmin community.