UP Police File FIR Against Manoj Bajpayee’s ‘Ghooskhor Pandit’ For Targeting Brahmins

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







After Netflix released the teaser of Manoj Bajpayee’s Ghooskhor Pandat, a section of social media users urged the streaming platform to either change the title of the film or face a ban. Many alleged that the name targets the Brahmin community by linking the word “Pandat” to bribery, and questioned whether Netflix would use a similar term for other communities. Amid the backlash, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed the state police to register an FIR against director Neeraj Pandey and his team for allegedly hurting “religious and caste sentiments”.

The FIR was registered at Lucknow’s Hazratganj Police on the CM’s direction for deliberately targeting and insulting a particular community, by associating the term “Pandat” with corruption. The complaint also cites the film’s promotion and broadcast on social media and OTT platforms. According to Lucknow Police, strict action has been taken following allegations that the content attempts to disturb social harmony and hurt religious and caste sentiments, news agency IANS reported.

Writ Petition Moved In Delhi HC

Earlier, a writ petition was filed before the Delhi High Court seeking a stay on the release and streaming of the Netflix film Ghooskhor Pandat. The petition, filed by Mahender Chaturvedi through Advocate Vineet Jindal, claims the title and the film’s proposed content are defamatory and communally offensive.

READ| ‘Taking Down Promotions’: Neeraj Pandey Responds To Brahmin Community’s Objection To Netflix’s Ghooskhor Pandat

The petitioner argued that linking the term “Pandat” with bribery damages the dignity and reputation of the Brahmin community. He also stated that the portrayal amounts to stereotyping and vilification of an entire religious and social community.

It also claims the content violates fundamental rights under Articles 14, 21, and 25 of the Constitution, while noting that freedom of speech under Article 19(1)(a) is subject to reasonable restrictions.

FMC’s Notice To Netflix

Apart from the legal challenge, the Film Makers Combine (FMC), a Mumbai-based organisation, also raised objections to the film’s title and issued a notice to the production house and Netflix.

The notice stated that the production house is a bona fide member of IMPPA, but according to FMC’s records, it had not applied for the title Ghooskhor Pandat. It added that under FMC rules, a title cannot be used unless it has been formally applied for and approved.

The notice stated, “You are a bona fide member of IMPPA. As per our official record, you have not even applied for the title Ghooskhor Pandat. As per the rules and regulations of Film Makers Combine, you cannot use a title which is unauthorised and not even applied for and granted.”

ALSO READ| Manoj Bajpayee’s Ghooskhor Pandat Faces Backlash For Targeting Brahmins; Lawyer Says ‘See You In Court’

In its notice to Netflix, it stated that since the title has not been applied for, it is illegal. It also urged the streaming platform to refrain from using the title.

“We wish to bring to your kind notice that you are releasing a film Ghooskhor Pandat produced by Mr Neeraj Pandey of Friday Story Tellers LLP, on your esteemed channel Netflix. The title of the film 'Ghooskhor Pandat has not been applied for or granted by any of the Producers' Associations. The unauthorised use of the title is illegal as per the rules and regulations of Film Makers Combine," as per the statement.”

Neeraj Pandey Pulls Film Promotions

In response to this, director Neeraj Pandey issued a statement saying that the team has decided to take down all promotional material related to the film. He clarified that the term “Pandat” was used only as a colloquial name for a fictional character.

While acknowledging that the film’s title has hurt people’s sentiments, the director said, “In light of these concerns, we have decided to take down all promotional materials for the time being. We believe the film should be experienced in its entirety and understood in the context of the story we intended to tell, rather than judged based on partial glimpses.”



