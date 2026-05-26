Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
#WBBoardResultNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesSouth Delhi Hotel Firing: Man Shot After Argument At Amar Colony Food Joint

South Delhi Hotel Firing: Man Shot After Argument At Amar Colony Food Joint

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 26 May 2026 10:37 PM (IST)

A young man was shot and injured after an argument broke out inside a food outlet in South Delhi’s Amar Colony area on Tuesday evening. The incident took place around 7:30 pm when the victim, identified as Sahil, was having food with a female friend at the establishment.

According to police sources, a heated exchange reportedly took place between Sahil and three young men seated nearby. The argument soon escalated, following which the accused allegedly opened fire inside the hotel.

Sahil sustained a bullet injury and was rushed to hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment. The attackers fled from the spot immediately after the firing.

Police teams reached the scene soon after receiving information and launched an investigation. CCTV footage from the area is being examined to identify the accused, while multiple teams have been formed to trace and arrest the attackers.

Before You Go

MALIHABAD TENSION: Hindu Groups Halted After Hanuman Chalisa Protest at Disputed Kila Site

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 26 May 2026 10:37 PM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News ABP Live
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
South Delhi Hotel Firing: Man Shot After Argument At Amar Colony Food Joint
South Delhi Hotel Firing: Man Shot After Argument At Amar Colony Food Joint
Cities
Delhi University To Hold Special Exams For Students Skipping Exam On Bakra Eid
Delhi University To Hold Special Exams For Students Skipping Exam On Bakra Eid
Cities
No Liquor Shops Within 1 Km Of Schools, Temples: Suvendu Adhikari Announces New Policy
No Liquor Shops Within 1 Km Of Schools, Temples: Suvendu Adhikari Announces New Policy
Cities
After Twisha Sharma Case, Lucknow Woman’s Family Alleges Murder Over Dowry Demands
After Twisha Sharma Case, Lucknow Woman’s Family Alleges Murder Over Dowry Demands
Advertisement

Videos

MALIHABAD TENSION: Hindu Groups Halted After Hanuman Chalisa Protest at Disputed Kila Site
BAKRID FLASHPOINT: Mira Road Clashes and Malihabad Protests Push Security Forces on Alert
LUCKNOW-MIRA ROAD TENSIONS: Temple Claim, Bakrid Row and Protests Put Police on High Alert
MIRA ROAD FLASHPOINT: Bakrid Goat Row Sparks Protests, Slogans and Tight Police Security
GLOBAL FLASHPOINT: Trump’s Iran Strategy Sparks Fresh War Fears Despite Ceasefire Claims
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Why China Can’t Invade Taiwan
Opinion
Embed widget