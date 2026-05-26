South Delhi Hotel Firing: Man Shot After Argument At Amar Colony Food Joint

A young man was shot and injured after an argument broke out inside a food outlet in South Delhi’s Amar Colony area on Tuesday evening. The incident took place around 7:30 pm when the victim, identified as Sahil, was having food with a female friend at the establishment.

According to police sources, a heated exchange reportedly took place between Sahil and three young men seated nearby. The argument soon escalated, following which the accused allegedly opened fire inside the hotel.

Sahil sustained a bullet injury and was rushed to hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment. The attackers fled from the spot immediately after the firing.

Police teams reached the scene soon after receiving information and launched an investigation. CCTV footage from the area is being examined to identify the accused, while multiple teams have been formed to trace and arrest the attackers.