HomeEntertainment‘Taking Down Promotions’: Neeraj Pandey Responds To Brahmin Community’s Objection To Netflix’s Ghooskhor Pandat

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 06 Feb 2026 10:03 AM (IST)

Netflix film Ghooskhor Pandat has been facing mounting trouble ever since the streaming platform released the trailer of the Manoj Bajpayee starrer. The controversy stems from the film’s title, which many believe targets the Brahmin community by associating it with the word “bribe”. An FIR was registered against the film on UP CM Yogi Adityanath’s direction, and a writ petition has also been moved in the Delhi High Court.

Amid these legal proceedings, the film’s director, Neeraj Pandey, said the makers have decided to take down the film’s promotional materials. He added that the term “Pandat” was used only as a colloquial name for a fictional character.

‘Taking Down Promotions’: Neeraj Pandey

As the backlash grows online, director Neeraj Pandey issued an official statement regarding his film Ghooskhor Pandat. He said, “Our film is a fictional cop drama, and the term ‘Pandat’ is used simply as a colloquial name for a fictional character.” He added, “We understand that the title of the film has caused hurt to some viewers, and we genuinely acknowledge those feelings.”

Addressing the concerns, Pandey further stated that the filmmakers are temporarily removing all promotional materials. “In light of these concerns, we have decided to take down all promotional materials for the time being. We believe the film should be experienced in its entirety and understood in the context of the story we intended to tell, rather than judged based on partial glimpses,” he explained.

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 06 Feb 2026 10:03 AM (IST)
