Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
#WBBoardResultNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesAkshay Kumar Worked Through 103° Fever During Welcome To The Jungle Song Shoot, Akshara Singh Praises Him

Akshay Kumar Worked Through 103° Fever During Welcome To The Jungle Song Shoot, Akshara Singh Praises Him

Akshay Kumar and Akshara Singh collaborate in Ghis Ghis Ghis from Welcome To The Jungle, blending Bhojpuri and Bollywood styles. Akshara praised Akshay’s support, dedication despite illness.

By : Vijaya Mishra | Updated at : 26 May 2026 08:04 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Akshay Kumar collaborated with Akshara Singh for 'Welcome To The Jungle'.
  • Kumar actively learned Bhojpuri pronunciation, showing deep respect.
  • Akshara Singh felt valued, respected, and professionally supported.
  • This marks a significant, fully Bhojpuri-language Bollywood crossover.

Actor Akshay Kumar has recently drawn attention for his latest musical outing in Welcome To The Jungle, where he appears in the track Ghis Ghis Ghis alongside Bhojpuri performer Akshara Singh. The collaboration has created buzz for blending mainstream Bollywood appeal with Bhojpuri flavour, giving Akshara a significant pan-India platform and marking an important moment in her career journey.

Dream Collaboration For Akshara Singh

For Akshara Singh, the project has been described as a major milestone, as she expressed deep admiration for Akshay Kumar and shared how meaningful it was to work with someone she grew up watching on screen. She also reflected on how unexpected yet fulfilling the opportunity felt, calling it a turning point that elevated her visibility beyond regional cinema.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Akshara Singh Official (@aksharasinghofficial1)

Learning Bhojpuri And On-Set Bonding

The singer-actor further revealed that Akshay Kumar showed keen interest in understanding Bhojpuri diction and pronunciation during the shoot. She shared that he often asked her for guidance on tone, meaning and correct pronunciation of lyrics, making the collaboration an interactive and memorable experience for her. In her words, “He was continuously asking me how to pronounce each line in the Bhojpuri accent. He would ask me for the right tone of the lyrics and the meaning behind it. I never even dreamt that a Bhojpuri artist would be praised and respected in this way. I felt like I was living a dream, and now I will be seen on the big screen across the nation,” she gushes, adding that since there is only a difference of the last two letters in their respective names, she and Akshay can now have the hashtag “#AkshayRa”.

ALSO READ | Shweta Venkat Slams FWICE After Ranveer Singh Directive, Flags 242 Editors’ Pending Complaints From 2023

Dedication Despite Health Challenges

Akshara also praised Akshay Kumar’s professionalism on set, noting his commitment even while dealing with a high fever of 103 degrees during the shoot. She highlighted that despite health challenges, he maintained energy and focus throughout, which left a strong impression on her as an artist coming from the Bhojpuri industry.

ALSO READ | What Is FWICE And How Powerful Is Its Action In The Film Industry?

Support And Respect On Set

She further recalled a moment when there was an expectation for her to wear a traditional outfit for the performance. According to her account, Akshay Kumar stepped in to ensure she remained comfortable and was allowed to choose what suited her best. She said this gesture made her feel respected and valued on set.

Industry Recognition And Changing Perceptions

Akshara also acknowledged choreographer Ganesh Acharya for his encouragement and support, stating that she felt welcomed and appreciated by the entire team. She noted that the Bhojpuri industry is gradually gaining wider recognition, though most earlier Bollywood songs with regional influence still leaned towards Hindi with Bhojpuri touches.

She emphasised that this project stood out as one of the first fully Bhojpuri-language mainstream collaborations featuring a major Bollywood star, marking a significant cultural crossover.

A Proud Moment For Bhojpuri Cinema

Speaking in a conversation with ANI, Akshara Singh expressed gratitude for the opportunity to represent Bihar on a larger platform and share screen space with a star-studded cast. She described it as a proud and emotional moment supported by audiences from her home state.

She also shared that she extended her good wishes to political figure Nishant Kumar, describing him positively and expressing confidence in his future. Overall, the collaboration has been seen as a meaningful step towards bringing Bhojpuri talent into mainstream entertainment while highlighting cultural exchange within Indian cinema.

 
 
 

Before You Go

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the significance of Akshay Kumar's collaboration with Akshara Singh in 'Welcome To The Jungle'?

This collaboration marks a significant milestone for Akshara Singh, bringing Bhojpuri flavour to a mainstream Bollywood film and expanding her pan-India appeal. It's seen as a major cultural crossover.

How did Akshay Kumar engage with the Bhojpuri language during the shoot?

Akshay Kumar showed keen interest in Bhojpuri diction, pronunciation, and tone. He frequently asked Akshara for guidance on saying his lines correctly in the Bhojpuri accent.

Despite health issues, how did Akshay Kumar approach the shooting?

Akshay Kumar demonstrated remarkable professionalism, maintaining energy and focus on set even while experiencing a high fever. This dedication left a strong impression on Akshara.

How did Akshay Kumar ensure Akshara Singh felt respected on set?

Akshay Kumar intervened to ensure Akshara was allowed to choose her attire for the performance, making her feel comfortable, respected, and valued by the team.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
Read More
Published at : 26 May 2026 08:04 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ganesh Acharya Akshay Kumar Bhojpuri Song Akshara Singh Welcome To The Jungle Ghis Ghis Ghis
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
Akshay Kumar Worked Through 103° Fever During Welcome To The Jungle Song Shoot, Akshara Singh Praises Him
Akshay Kumar Worked Through 103° Fever During Welcome To The Jungle Song Shoot, Akshara Singh Praises Him
Celebrities
What Is FWICE And How Powerful Is Its Action In The Film Industry?
What Is FWICE And How Powerful Is Its Action In The Film Industry?
Celebrities
‘FWICE Not A Court, Can’t Ban People’: Ashoke Pandit Explains Action Against Ranveer Singh After ‘Don 3’ Exit
‘FWICE Not A Court, Can’t Ban People’: Ashoke Pandit Explains Action Against Ranveer Singh After ‘Don 3’ Exit
Celebrities
'Honey Singh Induced Punjab Towards Drugs': Jasbir Jassi On BJP Making Rapper Face Of State's Anti-Drug Campaign
'Honey Singh Induced Punjab Towards Drugs': Jasbir Jassi On BJP Making Rapper Face Of State's Anti-Drug Campaign
Advertisement

Videos

MALIHABAD TENSION: Hindu Groups Halted After Hanuman Chalisa Protest at Disputed Kila Site
BAKRID FLASHPOINT: Mira Road Clashes and Malihabad Protests Push Security Forces on Alert
LUCKNOW-MIRA ROAD TENSIONS: Temple Claim, Bakrid Row and Protests Put Police on High Alert
MIRA ROAD FLASHPOINT: Bakrid Goat Row Sparks Protests, Slogans and Tight Police Security
GLOBAL FLASHPOINT: Trump’s Iran Strategy Sparks Fresh War Fears Despite Ceasefire Claims
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Why China Can’t Invade Taiwan
Opinion
Embed widget