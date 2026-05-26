This collaboration marks a significant milestone for Akshara Singh, bringing Bhojpuri flavour to a mainstream Bollywood film and expanding her pan-India appeal. It's seen as a major cultural crossover.
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Akshay Kumar Worked Through 103° Fever During Welcome To The Jungle Song Shoot, Akshara Singh Praises Him
Akshay Kumar and Akshara Singh collaborate in Ghis Ghis Ghis from Welcome To The Jungle, blending Bhojpuri and Bollywood styles. Akshara praised Akshay’s support, dedication despite illness.
- Akshay Kumar collaborated with Akshara Singh for 'Welcome To The Jungle'.
- Kumar actively learned Bhojpuri pronunciation, showing deep respect.
- Akshara Singh felt valued, respected, and professionally supported.
- This marks a significant, fully Bhojpuri-language Bollywood crossover.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is the significance of Akshay Kumar's collaboration with Akshara Singh in 'Welcome To The Jungle'?
How did Akshay Kumar engage with the Bhojpuri language during the shoot?
Akshay Kumar showed keen interest in Bhojpuri diction, pronunciation, and tone. He frequently asked Akshara for guidance on saying his lines correctly in the Bhojpuri accent.
Despite health issues, how did Akshay Kumar approach the shooting?
Akshay Kumar demonstrated remarkable professionalism, maintaining energy and focus on set even while experiencing a high fever. This dedication left a strong impression on Akshara.
How did Akshay Kumar ensure Akshara Singh felt respected on set?
Akshay Kumar intervened to ensure Akshara was allowed to choose her attire for the performance, making her feel comfortable, respected, and valued by the team.
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