Actor Akshay Kumar has recently drawn attention for his latest musical outing in Welcome To The Jungle, where he appears in the track Ghis Ghis Ghis alongside Bhojpuri performer Akshara Singh. The collaboration has created buzz for blending mainstream Bollywood appeal with Bhojpuri flavour, giving Akshara a significant pan-India platform and marking an important moment in her career journey.

Dream Collaboration For Akshara Singh

For Akshara Singh, the project has been described as a major milestone, as she expressed deep admiration for Akshay Kumar and shared how meaningful it was to work with someone she grew up watching on screen. She also reflected on how unexpected yet fulfilling the opportunity felt, calling it a turning point that elevated her visibility beyond regional cinema.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshara Singh Official (@aksharasinghofficial1)

Learning Bhojpuri And On-Set Bonding

The singer-actor further revealed that Akshay Kumar showed keen interest in understanding Bhojpuri diction and pronunciation during the shoot. She shared that he often asked her for guidance on tone, meaning and correct pronunciation of lyrics, making the collaboration an interactive and memorable experience for her. In her words, “He was continuously asking me how to pronounce each line in the Bhojpuri accent. He would ask me for the right tone of the lyrics and the meaning behind it. I never even dreamt that a Bhojpuri artist would be praised and respected in this way. I felt like I was living a dream, and now I will be seen on the big screen across the nation,” she gushes, adding that since there is only a difference of the last two letters in their respective names, she and Akshay can now have the hashtag “#AkshayRa”.

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Dedication Despite Health Challenges

Akshara also praised Akshay Kumar’s professionalism on set, noting his commitment even while dealing with a high fever of 103 degrees during the shoot. She highlighted that despite health challenges, he maintained energy and focus throughout, which left a strong impression on her as an artist coming from the Bhojpuri industry.

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Support And Respect On Set

She further recalled a moment when there was an expectation for her to wear a traditional outfit for the performance. According to her account, Akshay Kumar stepped in to ensure she remained comfortable and was allowed to choose what suited her best. She said this gesture made her feel respected and valued on set.

#WATCH | Patna, Bihar: Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh says, “…I am very happy that being a Bihari I got such a big platform and work with Akshay Kumar. ‘Welcome to the Jungle’ has a very talented cast, and I am lucky to have shared the screen with them. With the love and… pic.twitter.com/C1NlVjorio — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2026

Industry Recognition And Changing Perceptions

Akshara also acknowledged choreographer Ganesh Acharya for his encouragement and support, stating that she felt welcomed and appreciated by the entire team. She noted that the Bhojpuri industry is gradually gaining wider recognition, though most earlier Bollywood songs with regional influence still leaned towards Hindi with Bhojpuri touches.

She emphasised that this project stood out as one of the first fully Bhojpuri-language mainstream collaborations featuring a major Bollywood star, marking a significant cultural crossover.

A Proud Moment For Bhojpuri Cinema

Speaking in a conversation with ANI, Akshara Singh expressed gratitude for the opportunity to represent Bihar on a larger platform and share screen space with a star-studded cast. She described it as a proud and emotional moment supported by audiences from her home state.

She also shared that she extended her good wishes to political figure Nishant Kumar, describing him positively and expressing confidence in his future. Overall, the collaboration has been seen as a meaningful step towards bringing Bhojpuri talent into mainstream entertainment while highlighting cultural exchange within Indian cinema.