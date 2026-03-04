KRK Says Toxic Clash Was ‘Publicity Drama’, Backs Dhurandhar 2 For Rs 100 Cr+ Opening

He further backed Ranveer Singh’s upcoming film, claiming that it would open at Rs 1,000 crore. “Now Dhurandhar2 will get all the screens and day1 business will be ₹100cr+!” he declared.
Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar was released on December 5 and earned Rs 1305.35 crore worldwide. Industry tracker Sacnilk described it as an “all-time blockbuster”.
I said long ago that @TheNameIsYash is doing a drama for publicity but he will run away at the last minute. He has changed release date of #Toxic! The film will release on 4 June 2026.— KRK (@kamaalrkhan) March 4, 2026
Now #Dhurandhar2 will get all the screens and day1 business will be ₹100cr+!
‘You Can’t Compete’: Internet After Toxic Release Postponed
Following the announcement of Toxic’s postponement, fans of Dhurandhar took to social media to share their reactions.
One social media user wrote, “Ongoing war is not the reason, fear of Dhurandhar is. Better sense finally prevailed. You can’t compete.”
“They first released the teaser and song to check the movie’s hype, then took a U-turn,” said another.
Best for Dhurandhar 2 also, now it can utilise its full potential, otherwise if we consider Toxic not performing well at the box office, still it would have easily managed 600cr-700cr. Now it's full profit for Dhurandhar 2,” commented a third.
A fourth posted, “People have spoken, only Dhurandhar: The Revenge on March 19.”