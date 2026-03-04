KRK Says Toxic Clash Was ‘Publicity Drama’, Backs Dhurandhar 2 For Rs 100 Cr+ Opening

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







After Yash announced that Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups would be delayed by a few months, actor and self-proclaimed film critic Kamaal R Khan, popularly known as KRK, claimed he had predicted the move. He said he had earlier described the release strategy as “publicity drama” and alleged that Yash would “run away at the last minute”.

Yash Was Doing ‘Publicity Drama’

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), KRK said, “I said long ago that Yash is doing a drama for publicity, but he will run away at the last minute. He has changed the release date of Toxic! The film will release on 4 June 2026. “

ALSO READ| Toxic Release Date Postponed; Yash’s Film To Avoid Box Office Clash With Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar - Here’s Why

According to a statement released by the makers, the “difficult” decision was taken due to the ongoing war in the Middle East, which could impact their goal of reaching the maximum possible audience. “Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups is a film we conceptualized with the vision to create cinema for a global audience. Filmed in Kannada and English, it is built with the conviction to connect with viewers both at home and across the world. After years of dedicated labour, we were excited to share our film with you all on the 19th of March. However, the current uncertainty, especially in the Middle East, has created a situation that impacts our goal to reach and connect with the widest possible audience,” the statement read.

‘Dhurandhar Day 1 Collection Will Be Rs 1000’

He further backed Ranveer Singh’s upcoming film, claiming that it would open at Rs 1,000 crore. “Now Dhurandhar2 will get all the screens and day1 business will be ₹100cr+!” he declared. Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar was released on December 5 and earned Rs 1305.35 crore worldwide. Industry tracker Sacnilk described it as an “all-time blockbuster”. I said long ago that @TheNameIsYash is doing a drama for publicity but he will run away at the last minute. He has changed release date of #Toxic! The film will release on 4 June 2026.

Now #Dhurandhar2 will get all the screens and day1 business will be ₹100cr+! — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) March 4, 2026 ‘You Can’t Compete’: Internet After Toxic Release Postponed Following the announcement of Toxic’s postponement, fans of Dhurandhar took to social media to share their reactions. One social media user wrote, “Ongoing war is not the reason, fear of Dhurandhar is. Better sense finally prevailed. You can’t compete.” “They first released the teaser and song to check the movie’s hype, then took a U-turn,” said another. Best for Dhurandhar 2 also, now it can utilise its full potential, otherwise if we consider Toxic not performing well at the box office, still it would have easily managed 600cr-700cr. Now it's full profit for Dhurandhar 2,” commented a third. A fourth posted, “People have spoken, only Dhurandhar: The Revenge on March 19.”