When Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda shared their wedding photographs on February 26, 2026, social media didn’t just react, it erupted. Within hours, their announcement transformed into the most-liked celebrity wedding post in Bollywood history, rewriting digital records that once seemed untouchable.

This wasn’t just another star wedding. It became a cultural moment.

Record-Breaking Numbers That Left Everyone Behind

In less than 24 hours, Rashmika’s post alone crossed a staggering 18 million likes. That milestone pushed past the previous benchmark set by Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, whose 2023 wedding announcement had amassed over 15.8 million likes.

Before them, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor had dominated headlines in 2022 with 14.1 million likes on their wedding reveal.

Even Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, pioneers of the official Instagram wedding announcement trend back in 2017, currently stand at approximately 7.7 million likes combined.

The numbers speak for themselves. Rashmika and Vijay didn’t just join the league. They redefined it.

An Intimate Udaipur Ceremony Steeped In Tradition

The couple exchanged vows at ITC Mementos Udaipur in a private ceremony attended only by close family and friends. The wedding thoughtfully blended Telugu and Kodava rituals, giving the celebration a deeply personal and cultural touch.

Soon after the ceremony, Rashmika introduced Vijay as her husband in a heartfelt post that instantly resonated with millions. Her caption read:

“Hi my loves, Introducing to you now “My Husband”! 💘 Mr. Vijay Deverakonda!! ❤️ The man who taught me what true love feels like, the man who showed me what being in peace feels like! 🤍

The man who told me everyday that dreaming big was absolutely ok and constantly telling me I was capable of achieving something much more than what I could possibly think I ever could! The man who’s never stopped me from dancing like no one’s watching..

The man who showed me travelling with friends is the best thing ever, and trust me I could write a book on this man! I’ve become the woman I have always dreamt of being, because you made her who she is today!

I’ve truly been blessed! Vijju I am always short of words to describe the feelings I have for you!! I’ve always told you that!! But you know suddenly all of my achievements, struggles, happiness, sadness, joy, life - everything just makes a lot more sense now - it is because I have you - witnessing it all.. being the biggest part of it all! ❤️

I am so so so so soooo excited to becoming your wife! to be your wife! To be called your wife!! 💃🏻💃🏻❤️ it’s full party time now!!💃🏻❤️Let’s have the bestestest life ever together! I love you! ❤️.”

Vijay’s caption carried the same emotional weight:

“One day, I missed her. Missed her in a way that made me feel like my day would’ve been better if she were around. Like my meals would’ve felt more wholesome if she were sitting across from me. Like my workouts would’ve been more fun and less of a punishment if she were doing them with me. Like I needed her - just to feel that sense of home and calm, no matter where I was. So, I made my best friend… my wife. 😀❤️26.02.2026.”

The Photo That Sparked ‘Shiv-Parvati’ Comparisons

If the numbers were staggering, the imagery was unforgettable.

In one widely shared photograph, Vijay is seen leading Rashmika out of the ceremony. His shawl remains tied to her sari, their little fingers intertwined, while guests cheer behind them. The visual struck a chord instantly.

Fans flooded timelines with reactions. “This looks straight outta mythology,” one user wrote. Another declared, “This is soo Shiv-Parvati coded.” Many described the moment as reminiscent of divine love stories rooted in devotion and strength.

The comparisons kept pouring in, “Feels straight out of a Shiv-Parvati love story rooted in devotion, strength and forever kind of commitment,” read another post.

More Than A Viral Moment

Beyond the record-breaking likes and trending hashtags, what truly elevated the ViRosh wedding was its emotional transparency. It felt intimate, unfiltered and deeply rooted in tradition. Artists reshared the images, fans across languages poured in blessings, and even paparazzi stationed outside the venue were reportedly offered sweets by the couple’s team.

In an era where celebrity weddings often feel curated for spectacle, this one felt personal.

And perhaps that’s why it resonated so powerfully.

A love story that began quietly has now become one of the biggest digital milestones in Indian entertainment history, and the internet is still celebrating.