Are Vijay Deverakonda And Rashmika Mandanna's Viral Wedding Pics Real? Truth Revealed

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s viral wedding photo has taken over social media. Here’s the real story behind the trending image and what’s official so far.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 26 Feb 2026 02:27 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

As excitement builds around the much-awaited “Virosh” wedding, social media has been flooded with images claiming to show Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna as bride and groom. But here’s the catch, the most widely shared wedding photo currently going viral isn’t from their real ceremony.

While fans eagerly await official pictures from the celebrations, a still from their 2018 film Geetha Govindam has resurfaced and many mistakenly believe it captures their actual wedding moment.

ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar Divides Ghosts By Colour And Height In ‘Ram Ji Aake Bhala Karenge’ From Bhooth Bangla

The Viral Image: A Scene From Geetha Govindam

The photo making rounds online is from a dream sequence in Geetha Govindam. In the film, Vijay plays Govind, who imagines a blissful married life with Geetha, portrayed by Rashmika. The romantic montage unfolds against the song Vachindamma, showcasing Govind’s deep affection and hopes for a future together.

The sunlit visuals and traditional wedding styling in the sequence look strikingly authentic, which likely fueled the confusion. Adding to the buzz, the production house behind Geetha Govindam even shared a congratulatory video, further blurring lines between fiction and reality for fans.

First Meeting, Then Fan-Favourite Pair

Vijay and Rashmika first worked together in Geetha Govindam, released in 2018. Their on-screen chemistry quickly became a sensation. They later reunited for Dear Comrade, directed by Bharat Kamma, strengthening their popularity as a beloved pairing among audiences.

Over the years, their bond, both on and off screen, has consistently sparked curiosity and admiration.

About The Wedding Ceremonies

According to reports, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna tied the knot in a traditional Telugu ceremony at 10:10 AM at ITC Maamya-Souvenir in Udaipur. A second ceremony is expected around sunset to honour Rashmika’s Kodava heritage.

The couple is hosting two distinct celebrations: a Telugu wedding in the morning reflecting Vijay’s roots, followed by a customary Coorg (Kodava) ceremony in the evening celebrating Rashmika’s cultural background.

What About The Photo With Mahesh Babu And Allu Arjun?

Another image circulating online claims to show the newlyweds posing alongside Mahesh Babu and Allu Arjun. At first glance, the picture appears convincingly real, from lighting and outfits to expressions.

However, there has been no official confirmation or authenticated wedding portrait released featuring these stars. As of now, no verified wedding photograph from the main rituals has been made public.

No Official Wedding Portrait Yet

Despite ongoing festivities, the couple has only shared glimpses from pre-wedding events, including a pool party, a cricket match, and a haldi ceremony. Reports also mention a lively sangeet where Rashmika danced to Angaaron Sa from Pushpa 2.

But fans are still waiting for the first official wedding portrait.

Until then, it’s safe to say: not everything trending online tells the full story.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is the viral wedding photo of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna real?

No, the viral wedding photo is a scene from their 2018 film Geetha Govindam. It was a dream sequence where Vijay's character imagined a married life with Rashmika's character.

Where did Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's wedding ceremony take place?

The couple reportedly tied the knot in Udaipur at ITC Maamya-Souvenir. They had a traditional Telugu ceremony and are expected to have a second ceremony to honor Rashmika's Kodava heritage.

Have official wedding portraits of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna been released?

No official wedding portraits have been released yet. The couple has only shared glimpses from pre-wedding events.

What is the significance of the Geetha Govindam photo circulating online?

The photo is a still from a dream sequence in the film Geetha Govindam, where Vijay's character envisions married life with Rashmika's character. Its realistic appearance has caused confusion among fans.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 26 Feb 2026 02:22 PM (IST)
Tags :
Entertaiment News Virosh Wedding Vijay Deverakonda Rashmika Mandanna Wedding
