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HomeEntertainmentKartik Aaryan’s Naagzilla Shoot Completed, Post-Production Begins

Kartik Aaryan’s Naagzilla Shoot Completed, Post-Production Begins

Kartik Aaryan’s Naagzilla shoot wraps up as the fantasy-comedy enters post-production ahead of its 14 August release.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 19 Mar 2026 04:19 PM (IST)
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The much-anticipated fantasy entertainer Naagzilla has officially wrapped up filming, marking a major milestone for the project. With production now complete, excitement around the film is steadily building as it moves into its next crucial phase.

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Shooting Wraps Up On Emotional Note

The final leg of filming concluded on March 19, bringing an end to months of work by the cast and crew. While Kartik Aaryan had already completed his portions earlier, director Mrighdeep Singh Lamba focused on wrapping up the remaining sequences with other actors in Mumbai.

The last day on set reportedly carried a mix of celebration and nostalgia, as the team reflected on their journey together. It marked not just the end of filming, but the culmination of a collaborative creative effort.

Focus Shifts To Post-Production

With principal photography now finished, the focus moves firmly towards post-production. The director is expected to work extensively on visual effects and overall presentation, aiming to craft a visually engaging cinematic experience.

Given the film’s blend of fantasy and comedy, the VFX stage will play a key role in bringing its imaginative world to life. The project has already generated considerable buzz, and expectations remain high as it enters this critical phase.

Inside The World Of Naagzilla

Set in a universe where shape-shifting Ichhadhaari naags coexist with humans, the story unfolds when a carefree naag finds both his life and his precious Naagmani under threat from a cunning, power-driven antagonist.

Backed by Dharma Productions and Mahaveer Jain Films, the film features a strong creative team. It is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Mahaveer Jain, Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, and Neetu Jain, with writing by Gautam Mehra.

The cast includes Ravi Kishan as the antagonist, while Preity Mukhundhan makes her Bollywood debut alongside Kartik Aaryan.

What’s Next For Kartik Aaryan?

Following the completion of Naagzilla, reports suggest that Kartik Aaryan is gearing up for another project with director Kabir Khan. The upcoming film, said to be a sports drama inspired by Kashmiri kickboxing talent Tajamul Islam, will reunite the actor-director duo after their previous success.

With Naagzilla now entering post-production, all eyes are on how this ambitious fantasy tale will shape up on the big screen.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the current status of the movie Naagzilla?

Naagzilla has officially wrapped up filming. The production phase is complete, and the movie is now moving into post-production.

What is the plot of Naagzilla?

The film is set in a world where shape-shifting Ichhadhaari naags live among humans. Chaos erupts when a carefree naag's life and his Naagmani are threatened by a villain.

Who are the main actors in Naagzilla?

The cast includes Kartik Aaryan, Preity Mukhundhan making her Bollywood debut, and Ravi Kishan as the antagonist.

What happens after filming wraps up for Naagzilla?

With filming complete, the focus shifts to post-production. This crucial phase will involve extensive work on visual effects and overall presentation to bring the fantasy world to life.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 19 Mar 2026 04:19 PM (IST)
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Dharma Productions Kartik Aaryan ENtertainment News Naagzilla
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