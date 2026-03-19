Kartik Aaryan’s Naagzilla Shoot Completed, Post-Production Begins

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The much-anticipated fantasy entertainer Naagzilla has officially wrapped up filming, marking a major milestone for the project. With production now complete, excitement around the film is steadily building as it moves into its next crucial phase.

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Shooting Wraps Up On Emotional Note

Naagzilla:

In a world where shape-shifting Ichhadhaari naags have been living amongst humans, chaos ensues when a once carefree Ichhadhaari naag's Naagmani and his life are threatened by a wily, power- hungry villain.#PrimeVideoPresents #Naagzilla available post-theatrical… pic.twitter.com/vKZN0wGIQg — prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) March 19, 2026

The final leg of filming concluded on March 19, bringing an end to months of work by the cast and crew. While Kartik Aaryan had already completed his portions earlier, director Mrighdeep Singh Lamba focused on wrapping up the remaining sequences with other actors in Mumbai.

The last day on set reportedly carried a mix of celebration and nostalgia, as the team reflected on their journey together. It marked not just the end of filming, but the culmination of a collaborative creative effort.

Focus Shifts To Post-Production

With principal photography now finished, the focus moves firmly towards post-production. The director is expected to work extensively on visual effects and overall presentation, aiming to craft a visually engaging cinematic experience.

Given the film’s blend of fantasy and comedy, the VFX stage will play a key role in bringing its imaginative world to life. The project has already generated considerable buzz, and expectations remain high as it enters this critical phase.

Inside The World Of Naagzilla

Set in a universe where shape-shifting Ichhadhaari naags coexist with humans, the story unfolds when a carefree naag finds both his life and his precious Naagmani under threat from a cunning, power-driven antagonist.

Backed by Dharma Productions and Mahaveer Jain Films, the film features a strong creative team. It is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Mahaveer Jain, Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, and Neetu Jain, with writing by Gautam Mehra.

The cast includes Ravi Kishan as the antagonist, while Preity Mukhundhan makes her Bollywood debut alongside Kartik Aaryan.

What’s Next For Kartik Aaryan?

Following the completion of Naagzilla, reports suggest that Kartik Aaryan is gearing up for another project with director Kabir Khan. The upcoming film, said to be a sports drama inspired by Kashmiri kickboxing talent Tajamul Islam, will reunite the actor-director duo after their previous success.

With Naagzilla now entering post-production, all eyes are on how this ambitious fantasy tale will shape up on the big screen.