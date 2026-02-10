Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026WPL 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentKaran Johar Recalls Being ‘Traumatised’ By Saroj Khan On DDLJ Sets

Karan Johar Recalls Being ‘Traumatised’ By Saroj Khan On DDLJ Sets

Karan Johar recalls a tense behind-the-scenes moment from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge when a last-minute costume issue led to a fierce confrontation with choreographer Saroj Khan.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 10 Feb 2026 12:18 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Long before he became one of Bollywood’s most influential filmmakers, Karan Johar was a young assistant navigating the pressure of film sets. One such moment from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge continues to stay with him decades later. In a candid conversation, Johar revisited a chaotic day on set that involved a last-minute costume crisis, an angry Saroj Khan, and an experience he admits left him deeply shaken.

ALSO READ: Jana Nayagan Moves To Revising Committee As Makers Withdraw Legal Case Against CBFC

What Went Wrong On The DDLJ Sets

(Image Source: Pinterest/naziftiaz77)
(Image Source: Pinterest/naziftiaz77)

While assisting Aditya Chopra on Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Karan Johar found himself in charge of handling costumes during the shoot of the iconic song “Mehendi Laga Ke Rakhna.” Trouble began when the production suddenly ran short of red scarves required for the background dancers, a demand that arrived at the last minute.

With more dancers than available fabric, Johar attempted an improvised fix. He explained,

“I, to save the situation, went to Jojo, Saroj ji’s assistant, and very cleverly said, you know, Jojo, I think accha lagega, unko bolo, apna ek haath pocket mein rakho, stylish lagega, cool lagega. Because I didn’t have any more cloth.”

The temporary solution seemed to work, until Saroj Khan arrived on set.

Saroj Khan's Reaction And The Aftermath

Johar recalled that the legendary choreographer instantly sensed something was off. Once she realised who was responsible, the mood shifted dramatically. Describing the moment, he said,

“She literally pushed me.”

He further recalled her warning,

“She said, ‘Tu jahaan jaana chaahe, ja, Goregaon ja, laal kapda la, warna main shoot nahi karungi.’”

What followed was sheer panic.

“I still remember the visual of us running on the streets of Goregaon saying, ‘laal kapda! Laal kapda!’ I was scared for my life,” Johar admitted, adding that the experience left him “traumatised.”

Despite the fear, he acknowledged Saroj Khan’s brilliance, saying she was “the best,” even though he felt she never warmed up to him.

A Legendary Film, A Tough Lesson

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, released in 1995 and went on to become one of Hindi cinema’s most celebrated films. For Johar, however, the project was also a crash course in discipline, pressure, and the unforgiving nature of film sets.

Saroj Khan passed away on July 3, 2020, at the age of 71, following a cardiac arrest. She had been hospitalised a month earlier after experiencing breathing difficulties.

Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Karan Johar's role during the shoot of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge?

Karan Johar was an assistant director and was in charge of handling costumes during the shoot of the song 'Mehendi Laga Ke Rakhna'.

What crisis occurred on the DDLJ sets during the 'Mehendi Laga Ke Rakhna' song shoot?

There was a shortage of red scarves for the background dancers, with more dancers than available fabric for the required props.

How did Karan Johar attempt to solve the costume crisis?

He improvised by asking dancers to put one hand in their pockets to look stylish, as he had run out of red cloth.

What was Saroj Khan's reaction to Karan Johar's improvised solution?

Saroj Khan was angered by the improvisation and demanded that Karan Johar bring more red cloth immediately, threatening to stop the shoot.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 10 Feb 2026 12:18 PM (IST)
Tags :
Karan Johar Saroj Khan Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge ENtertainment News
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Congress To Move No-Confidence Motion Against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla
Congress To Move No-Confidence Motion Against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla
Cities
Delhi Jal Board Pit Death: Heavy Motorcycle Crushed Biker's Chest, Mouth, Nose Blocked By Soil
Delhi Jal Board Pit Death: Heavy Motorcycle Crushed Biker's Chest, Mouth, Nose Blocked By Soil
Sports
T20 World Cup: Pakistan Makes U-Turn, Agrees To Play Match Against India
T20 World Cup: Pakistan Makes U-Turn, Agrees To Play Match Against India
World
Israel Warns Of Solo Military Action As US-Iran Tensions Rise Ahead Of Netanyahu’s Washington Visit
Israel Warns Of Solo Military Action As US-Iran Tensions Rise
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Assembly Protest: Opposition Protests in Bihar Assembly Over NEET Student Death
Kanpur Crime: New Twist in Kanpur Lamborghini Case as Lawyer Denies Shivam Was Driving
Kanpur Crime: Kanpur Lamborghini Crash Sparks VIP Treatment Controversy
Delhi Crime: Multiple Teams Deployed to Crack Peeragarhi Car Death Case
Breaking News: Parliament Deadlock Continues Amid Budget Session Tensions
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Rifa Deka
Rifa DekaChief Copy Editor
OPINION | Northeast Narrative | ‘Point Blank Shot’
Opinion
Embed widget