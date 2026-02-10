Karan Johar Recalls Being ‘Traumatised’ By Saroj Khan On DDLJ Sets

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Long before he became one of Bollywood’s most influential filmmakers, Karan Johar was a young assistant navigating the pressure of film sets. One such moment from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge continues to stay with him decades later. In a candid conversation, Johar revisited a chaotic day on set that involved a last-minute costume crisis, an angry Saroj Khan, and an experience he admits left him deeply shaken.

What Went Wrong On The DDLJ Sets

While assisting Aditya Chopra on Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Karan Johar found himself in charge of handling costumes during the shoot of the iconic song “Mehendi Laga Ke Rakhna.” Trouble began when the production suddenly ran short of red scarves required for the background dancers, a demand that arrived at the last minute.

With more dancers than available fabric, Johar attempted an improvised fix. He explained,

“I, to save the situation, went to Jojo, Saroj ji’s assistant, and very cleverly said, you know, Jojo, I think accha lagega, unko bolo, apna ek haath pocket mein rakho, stylish lagega, cool lagega. Because I didn’t have any more cloth.”

The temporary solution seemed to work, until Saroj Khan arrived on set.

Saroj Khan's Reaction And The Aftermath

Johar recalled that the legendary choreographer instantly sensed something was off. Once she realised who was responsible, the mood shifted dramatically. Describing the moment, he said,

“She literally pushed me.”

He further recalled her warning,

“She said, ‘Tu jahaan jaana chaahe, ja, Goregaon ja, laal kapda la, warna main shoot nahi karungi.’”

What followed was sheer panic.

“I still remember the visual of us running on the streets of Goregaon saying, ‘laal kapda! Laal kapda!’ I was scared for my life,” Johar admitted, adding that the experience left him “traumatised.”

Despite the fear, he acknowledged Saroj Khan’s brilliance, saying she was “the best,” even though he felt she never warmed up to him.

A Legendary Film, A Tough Lesson

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, released in 1995 and went on to become one of Hindi cinema’s most celebrated films. For Johar, however, the project was also a crash course in discipline, pressure, and the unforgiving nature of film sets.

Saroj Khan passed away on July 3, 2020, at the age of 71, following a cardiac arrest. She had been hospitalised a month earlier after experiencing breathing difficulties.