The Madras High Court has permitted the producers to withdraw their writ petition against the CBFC. This allows the Censor Board to proceed with a fresh review of the film.
Jana Nayagan Moves To Revising Committee As Makers Withdraw Legal Case Against CBFC
The long-running certification roadblock surrounding Jana Nayagan has taken a decisive turn. The Madras High Court has permitted the film’s producers to withdraw their writ petition against the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), effectively clearing the path for the much-anticipated Vijay-starrer to move forward in the certification process.
With this development, the Censor Board has now been given the freedom to proceed with a fresh review of the film through its Revising Committee, bringing renewed hope for an eventual theatrical release.
Madras High Court Allows Withdrawal Of CBFC Plea
On Tuesday, the Madras High Court granted permission to KVN Productions to withdraw its legal challenge against the CBFC. The court also clarified that the certification body is free to continue its review of Jana Nayagan by placing it before a Revising Committee.
The production banner believes that stepping away from the legal route will help accelerate the process and remove hurdles that have delayed the film’s release.
Why Jana Nayagan Went To Court
Jana Nayagan, directed by H Vinoth and backed by KVN Productions, was initially cleared by the CBFC’s Examining Committee. However, the film was later referred to a Revising Committee, prompting the makers to approach the court.
A single judge had earlier ruled in favour of the producers and granted the film a UA certificate. That decision was later overturned by a Division Bench after the CBFC appealed, citing insufficient time to file a counter affidavit. The makers also approached the Supreme Court, which eventually asked them to pursue the matter again before the Madras High Court, leading to further delays.
Release Plans And Political Context
Touted as Vijay’s swansong before his full-time political entry, Jana Nayagan was originally scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on January 9. The delay has been keenly watched, especially with the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections and Vijay’s political ambitions with Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) in focus.
According to sources, the makers are now hopeful that submitting the film to the Revising Committee will help secure certification and allow them to lock a new release date at the earliest.
For now, the legal chapter appears closed and all eyes are on the Revising Committee’s verdict.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the latest update on the certification of the film Jana Nayagan?
Why did the producers of Jana Nayagan file a writ petition against the CBFC?
The film was initially cleared by the Examining Committee but then referred to a Revising Committee. This referral prompted the makers to approach the court.
What was the previous court ruling regarding Jana Nayagan's certification?
A single judge had granted the film a UA certificate, but this decision was later overturned by a Division Bench after the CBFC appealed.
When was Jana Nayagan originally scheduled for release?
The film was originally scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on January 9.