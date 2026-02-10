Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026WPL 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentSouth CinemaJana Nayagan Moves To Revising Committee As Makers Withdraw Legal Case Against CBFC

Jana Nayagan Moves To Revising Committee As Makers Withdraw Legal Case Against CBFC

Madras High Court allows Jana Nayagan makers to withdraw plea against CBFC, paving the way for Revising Committee review and possible release soon.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 10 Feb 2026 11:04 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The long-running certification roadblock surrounding Jana Nayagan has taken a decisive turn. The Madras High Court has permitted the film’s producers to withdraw their writ petition against the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), effectively clearing the path for the much-anticipated Vijay-starrer to move forward in the certification process.

With this development, the Censor Board has now been given the freedom to proceed with a fresh review of the film through its Revising Committee, bringing renewed hope for an eventual theatrical release.

ALSO READ: Swayambhu Teaser Launch Set For 11th February With Mega Pan-India Event

After A Dazzling Super Bowl Halftime Show, Bad Bunny Wipes His Instagram Clean

Madras High Court Allows Withdrawal Of CBFC Plea

On Tuesday, the Madras High Court granted permission to KVN Productions to withdraw its legal challenge against the CBFC. The court also clarified that the certification body is free to continue its review of Jana Nayagan by placing it before a Revising Committee.

The production banner believes that stepping away from the legal route will help accelerate the process and remove hurdles that have delayed the film’s release.

Why Jana Nayagan Went To Court

Jana Nayagan, directed by H Vinoth and backed by KVN Productions, was initially cleared by the CBFC’s Examining Committee. However, the film was later referred to a Revising Committee, prompting the makers to approach the court.

A single judge had earlier ruled in favour of the producers and granted the film a UA certificate. That decision was later overturned by a Division Bench after the CBFC appealed, citing insufficient time to file a counter affidavit. The makers also approached the Supreme Court, which eventually asked them to pursue the matter again before the Madras High Court, leading to further delays.

Release Plans And Political Context

Touted as Vijay’s swansong before his full-time political entry, Jana Nayagan was originally scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on January 9. The delay has been keenly watched, especially with the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections and Vijay’s political ambitions with Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) in focus.

According to sources, the makers are now hopeful that submitting the film to the Revising Committee will help secure certification and allow them to lock a new release date at the earliest.
For now, the legal chapter appears closed and all eyes are on the Revising Committee’s verdict.

Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the latest update on the certification of the film Jana Nayagan?

The Madras High Court has permitted the producers to withdraw their writ petition against the CBFC. This allows the Censor Board to proceed with a fresh review of the film.

Why did the producers of Jana Nayagan file a writ petition against the CBFC?

The film was initially cleared by the Examining Committee but then referred to a Revising Committee. This referral prompted the makers to approach the court.

What was the previous court ruling regarding Jana Nayagan's certification?

A single judge had granted the film a UA certificate, but this decision was later overturned by a Division Bench after the CBFC appealed.

When was Jana Nayagan originally scheduled for release?

The film was originally scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on January 9.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 10 Feb 2026 11:04 AM (IST)
Tags :
CBFC Vijay Tamil Cinema Madras High Court Jana Nayagan
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Delhi Jal Board Pit Death: Heavy Motorcycle Crushed Biker's Chest, Mouth, Nose Blocked By Soil
Delhi Jal Board Pit Death: Heavy Motorcycle Crushed Biker's Chest, Mouth, Nose Blocked By Soil
Sports
T20 World Cup: Pakistan Makes U-Turn, Agrees To Play Match Against India
T20 World Cup: Pakistan Makes U-Turn, Agrees To Play Match Against India
World
Israel Warns Of Solo Military Action As US-Iran Tensions Rise Ahead Of Netanyahu’s Washington Visit
Israel Warns Of Solo Military Action As US-Iran Tensions Rise
World
US Trims Tariff On Bangladesh From 20% To 19% Ahead Of General Elections
US Trims Tariff On Bangladesh From 20% To 19% Ahead Of General Elections
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Delhi Piragarhi Triple Death Case Takes New Turn
Politics: Opposition Plans No-Confidence Move Against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla
Political Row: Mahayuti Sweeps Maharashtra Zilla Parishad Polls with Massive Victory
Shocking Incident: Hollywood-Style Cash Van Robbery Attempt Shocks Italy
T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan Takes U-Turn, Clears Way for India Clash in T20 World Cup 2026
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Rifa Deka
Rifa DekaChief Copy Editor
OPINION | Northeast Narrative | ‘Point Blank Shot’
Opinion
Embed widget