Jana Nayagan Moves To Revising Committee As Makers Withdraw Legal Case Against CBFC

The long-running certification roadblock surrounding Jana Nayagan has taken a decisive turn. The Madras High Court has permitted the film’s producers to withdraw their writ petition against the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), effectively clearing the path for the much-anticipated Vijay-starrer to move forward in the certification process.

With this development, the Censor Board has now been given the freedom to proceed with a fresh review of the film through its Revising Committee, bringing renewed hope for an eventual theatrical release.

Madras High Court Allows Withdrawal Of CBFC Plea

On Tuesday, the Madras High Court granted permission to KVN Productions to withdraw its legal challenge against the CBFC. The court also clarified that the certification body is free to continue its review of Jana Nayagan by placing it before a Revising Committee.

The production banner believes that stepping away from the legal route will help accelerate the process and remove hurdles that have delayed the film’s release.

Why Jana Nayagan Went To Court

Jana Nayagan, directed by H Vinoth and backed by KVN Productions, was initially cleared by the CBFC’s Examining Committee. However, the film was later referred to a Revising Committee, prompting the makers to approach the court.

A single judge had earlier ruled in favour of the producers and granted the film a UA certificate. That decision was later overturned by a Division Bench after the CBFC appealed, citing insufficient time to file a counter affidavit. The makers also approached the Supreme Court, which eventually asked them to pursue the matter again before the Madras High Court, leading to further delays.

Release Plans And Political Context

Touted as Vijay’s swansong before his full-time political entry, Jana Nayagan was originally scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on January 9. The delay has been keenly watched, especially with the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections and Vijay’s political ambitions with Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) in focus.

According to sources, the makers are now hopeful that submitting the film to the Revising Committee will help secure certification and allow them to lock a new release date at the earliest.

For now, the legal chapter appears closed and all eyes are on the Revising Committee’s verdict.