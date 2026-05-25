Who Is Jessica Head? All You Need to Know About Her After IPL 2026 Controversy

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Travis Head and Virat Kohli clashed during SRH vs RCB match.

SRH won the match, but post-game tension continued.

Online trolls targeted Travis Head's wife and family.

Head's wife called for empathy and respectful online behavior.

The recent altercation between Travis Head and Virat Kohli during the IPL 2026 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) has sparked a major online debate. The match, played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, featured a tense on-field exchange between the two players while Kohli was batting. Although the exact details of the verbal confrontation remain unclear, the incident quickly gained attention and spread widely across social media, drawing strong reactions from fans and commentators.

SRH Secure Win Amid On-Field Tension

SRH went on to win the match comfortably by 55 runs, but the tension between the two cricketers appeared to continue even after the final ball. A post-match moment caught on camera during the handshake line showed Head extending his hand towards Kohli, who seemed to move past him after greeting other SRH players. This brief interaction was widely circulated online, with many viewers interpreting it as a deliberate snub, further intensifying the controversy surrounding the match.

🚨 MASSIVE DRAMA IN THE IPL! Virat Kohli vs Travis Head! 🤯🔥

Sparks flew during the match as things got incredibly heated between Virat Kohli and Travis Head. The tension was so high that Kohli even refused to shake hands with Head after the clash! 🤬❌

Whose side are you on?… pic.twitter.com/08B82BXKw1 — Huzaifa_Exclusives (@MemeVibes55) May 23, 2026

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Online Backlash Targets Family

Following the incident, the situation escalated off the field when online abuse was directed at Head’s family. His wife, Jessica Davies Head, became the target of abusive comments on social media. Reports suggest that trolls even flooded her wedding and family photographs with offensive messages, creating a distressing environment for the couple and their loved ones.

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Jessica Davies Speaks Out

Speaking to Australian media outlet The Advertiser, Jessica expressed her frustration over the repeated nature of such online harassment. She said, “It feels like a repeat of the abuse that happened after the World Cup. I woke up to my socials blasting... we are fine, but they are attacking my friends and family.” Her comments highlighted the emotional strain caused by online negativity and the need for greater sensitivity in public discussions surrounding sport.

Call For Empathy And Respect

Jessica further stressed the importance of empathy and respectful behaviour, pointing out that athletes and their families are real people who are often affected by public reactions to on-field events. Her appeal called for kindness and more responsible engagement on social media platforms.

Who Is Jessica Davies

Travis Head and Jessica Davies Head, who married in April 2023 and are parents to two children, continue to face the aftermath of the incident. Jessica, who also works as a model and entrepreneur and has a significant social media following, often shares glimpses of their family life online. Amid the controversy, the couple has reiterated the need for a more compassionate and understanding approach within the sporting community.