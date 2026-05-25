Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
#WBBoardResultNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentWho Is Jessica Head? All You Need to Know About Her After IPL 2026 Controversy

Who Is Jessica Head? All You Need to Know About Her After IPL 2026 Controversy

A heated exchange between Virat Kohli and Travis Head during IPL 2026 sparked controversy after a viral post-match moment. The incident led to online backlash, with Head’s family facing abuse.

By : Vijaya Mishra | Updated at : 25 May 2026 02:05 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Travis Head and Virat Kohli clashed during SRH vs RCB match.
  • SRH won the match, but post-game tension continued.
  • Online trolls targeted Travis Head's wife and family.
  • Head's wife called for empathy and respectful online behavior.

The recent altercation between Travis Head and Virat Kohli during the IPL 2026 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) has sparked a major online debate. The match, played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, featured a tense on-field exchange between the two players while Kohli was batting. Although the exact details of the verbal confrontation remain unclear, the incident quickly gained attention and spread widely across social media, drawing strong reactions from fans and commentators.

SRH Secure Win Amid On-Field Tension

SRH went on to win the match comfortably by 55 runs, but the tension between the two cricketers appeared to continue even after the final ball. A post-match moment caught on camera during the handshake line showed Head extending his hand towards Kohli, who seemed to move past him after greeting other SRH players. This brief interaction was widely circulated online, with many viewers interpreting it as a deliberate snub, further intensifying the controversy surrounding the match.

ALSO READ | Veteran Star Meenakshi Seshadri Ready For Films And OTT Projects After 30-Year Break

Online Backlash Targets Family

Following the incident, the situation escalated off the field when online abuse was directed at Head’s family. His wife, Jessica Davies Head, became the target of abusive comments on social media. Reports suggest that trolls even flooded her wedding and family photographs with offensive messages, creating a distressing environment for the couple and their loved ones.

ALSO READ | Salman Khan’s Instagram Back After Temporary Glitch Showed ‘User Not Found’ Message

Jessica Davies Speaks Out

Speaking to Australian media outlet The Advertiser, Jessica expressed her frustration over the repeated nature of such online harassment. She said, “It feels like a repeat of the abuse that happened after the World Cup. I woke up to my socials blasting... we are fine, but they are attacking my friends and family.” Her comments highlighted the emotional strain caused by online negativity and the need for greater sensitivity in public discussions surrounding sport.

Call For Empathy And Respect

Jessica further stressed the importance of empathy and respectful behaviour, pointing out that athletes and their families are real people who are often affected by public reactions to on-field events. Her appeal called for kindness and more responsible engagement on social media platforms.

Who Is Jessica Davies

Travis Head and Jessica Davies Head, who married in April 2023 and are parents to two children, continue to face the aftermath of the incident. Jessica, who also works as a model and entrepreneur and has a significant social media following, often shares glimpses of their family life online. Amid the controversy, the couple has reiterated the need for a more compassionate and understanding approach within the sporting community.

Before You Go

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened between Travis Head and Virat Kohli during the IPL match?

During the IPL match between SRH and RCB, there was a tense on-field exchange between Travis Head and Virat Kohli while Kohli was batting. The exact words exchanged remain unclear but sparked online debate.

How did the post-match interaction between Head and Kohli unfold?

After the match, during the handshake line, Travis Head offered his hand to Virat Kohli. Kohli appeared to move past him after greeting other SRH players, an interaction that was widely circulated online.

Who was targeted with online abuse after the incident?

Following the on-field altercation, Travis Head's wife, Jessica Davies Head, became the target of abusive comments and offensive messages on social media.

What did Jessica Davies Head say about the online harassment?

Jessica expressed her frustration, stating it felt like a repeat of abuse from after the World Cup, and that her friends and family were being attacked.

What is Travis Head and Jessica Davies Head's family situation?

Travis Head and Jessica Davies Head are married and have two children. Jessica is also a model and entrepreneur with a notable social media presence.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
Read More
Published at : 25 May 2026 02:05 PM (IST)
Tags :
Virat Kohli Travis Head Online Abuse IPL 2026 Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium RCB VS SRH Jessica Davies Head Fan Reactions SRH Victory
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Entertainment
Paresh Rawal Exits Hera Pheri 3 Again? Director Priyadarshan Says ‘Not Aware’
Paresh Rawal Exits Hera Pheri 3 Again? Director Priyadarshan Says ‘Not Aware’
Entertainment
Who Is Jessica Head? All You Need to Know About Her After IPL 2026 Controversy
Who Is Jessica Head? All You Need to Know About Her After IPL 2026 Controversy
Entertainment
Made On A Budget of Rs 7 Crore, This Indie Horror Film Is 2026's Most Profitable Movie Yet
Made On A Budget of Rs 7 Crore, This Indie Horror Film Is 2026's Most Profitable Movie Yet
Entertainment
‘It’s Romantic Without Trying Too Hard’: Cocktail 2 Drops New Song Tujhko By Arijit Singh, Sunidhi Chauhan
‘It’s Romantic Without Trying Too Hard’: Cocktail 2 Drops New Song Tujhko By Arijit Singh, Sunidhi Chauhan
Advertisement

Videos

BIG UPDATE: Iran Rejects Key US Nuclear Deal Terms Amid Rising Tensions
BIG BREAKING: Trump Signals Iran Nuclear Deal Amid Rising Tensions
Nuclear Deal Report: Donald Trump outlines Iran nuclear deal formula, pushes strict conditions
Big Legal Update: SC stresses no media trial, directs both sides to cooperate with investigation
Court Verdict Update: SC urges both sides to cooperate with probe agency, avoid media trial
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Why China Can’t Invade Taiwan
Opinion
Embed widget