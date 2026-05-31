Kanye West, Travis Scott Shows Canceled In Italy Amid Safety Concerns

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Italy banned Kanye West and Travis Scott concerts due to security.

Reggio Emilia's Jewish community requested cancellation citing division.

West's past antisemitic remarks fueled safety and protest concerns.

Travis Scott's event faced scrutiny after Astroworld tragedy.

Italy has shut down a major summer music event before it even began. In Reggio Emilia, officials banned concerts by Kanye West (now called Ye) and Travis Scott, citing serious security worries. The move comes after the local Jewish community asked authorities to cancel West’s show, fearing protests and public disorder. With crowds expected to be huge and West’s history of canceled European gigs, the prefecture decided the risk was too high. This is the latest blow to West’s touring plans across Europe, where his controversial remarks have led to widespread backlash.

Official Ban Announced

On Friday, Prefect Salvatore Angieri officially announced that the concerts scheduled for July 17 and 18 at the RFC Arena would not happen. The regional prefecture’s statement listed several reasons: the West’s track record of canceled performances in other countries, the high chance of counter-demonstrations, and the timing of two massive events close together.

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Jewish Community’s Request

The cancellation followed a direct request from Reggio Emilia’s Jewish community. Nicoletta Uzzielli, a leader in the community, said they wanted a concert that brought people together instead of dividing them. “We urged officials to replace West's performance with an event that would promote music as a unifying force,” the report noted. Uzzielli emphasized the need for “a concert that would foster inclusivity rather than division”.

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West’s Controversial History

West has faced intense criticism since 2022, when he posted antisemitic remarks online, including saying he would go “death con 3 on Jewish people.” Although he later published a long apology in the Wall Street Journal in January, stating, “I am not a Nazi or an antisemite” and linking some behavior to bipolar disorder, authorities remain cautious. His recent ban from entering the UK adds to the problem. Last month, London’s Wireless Festival was canceled after he was denied entry, and his Marseille show was postponed indefinitely as French authorities considered banning it.

Travis Scott’s Safety Concerns

Travis Scott was also affected, though for different reasons. He has faced scrutiny since the 2021 Astroworld festival tragedy in Houston, where ten people died due to a crowd crush during his performance. The original lineup included other big names like The Chainsmokers, Rita Ora, and Swedish House Mafia, but West’s presence became the main issue.

This Italian ban shows that European institutions are still pushing back strongly against the West returning to the stage amid ongoing concerns about public safety and social tension.