Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Delhi High Court protects actor Varun Dhawan's identity.

Court stops unauthorized use of likeness, images, and voice.

Order covers deepfakes, explicit content, and commercial exploitation.

Several public figures previously sought similar identity protection.

Actor Varun Dhawan has secured interim relief from the Delhi High Court after the court moved to protect his personality rights and curb the unauthorised use of his identity online. The order comes amid growing concerns over deepfakes, manipulated content and the commercial exploitation of celebrity images without consent.

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Court Restrains Unauthorised Use Of Actor’s Identity

The Delhi High Court has issued an interim injunction preventing the sale and circulation of commercial merchandise that uses Varun Dhawan's images or likeliness without permission.

As reported by Live Law, Justice Jyoti Singh directed that unauthorised material connected to the actor, including deepfake videos, explicit content and commercial products exploiting his identity, must be removed from online platforms.

Representing the actor, Senior Advocate Sandeep Sethi presented several links before the court that allegedly contained infringing material. The court subsequently asked for a detailed list of URLs to be submitted and indicated that interim protection would remain in place in the meantime.

Protection Extended Against Deepfakes, Explicit Content

In a significant development, the court instructed intermediaries and social media platforms to ensure that Dhawan’s name, image and voice are not misused “in any form or manner whatsoever.”

The protection covers deepfake images, obscene content, misleading material and other offensive online content allegedly circulated without the actor’s consent.

The interim order was passed after Dhawan approached the court over the alleged misuse of his personality attributes across digital platforms. Under the court’s directions, platforms hosting such material must remove it and take preventive steps to stop further circulation.

The order also applies to unidentified parties, commonly referred to as ‘John Doe’ defendants, who may be involved in the creation or distribution of such content.

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Other Public Figures Who Have Sought Similar Protection

Dhawan is among several well-known personalities who have approached the Delhi High Court seeking safeguards against identity misuse.

Similar petitions have previously been filed by Pawan Kalyan, Sunil Gavaskar, Salman Khan and N. T. Rama Rao Jr.

The High Court has also granted protection to Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, Nagarjuna, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Karan Johar, Arjun Kapoor and R. Madhavan.