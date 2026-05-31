Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Cast Paycheck Breakdown: Who Earned What?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Varun Dhawan reportedly earned ₹30 crore for lead role.

Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde received ₹5 crore and ₹4 crore.

Supporting cast includes Chunky Panday, Rakesh Bedi, Mouni Roy.

Film budget is ₹55 crore, directed by David Dhawan.

Bollywood’s upcoming romantic comedy Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is creating buzz even before its release, not just for its lively trailer and chaotic love triangle, but for the massive paychecks its stars collected. Ahead of the June 5 theatrical launch, media reports have revealed the exact fees paid to the lead cast, with Varun Dhawan commanding a staggering sum. The film, produced by Tips Films and Maximilian Films on a reported budget of Rs 55 crore, features two heroines opposite Dhawan and a strong supporting ensemble. Here’s the complete breakdown of how much everyone earned.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Cast Fees

According to media reports, Varun was paid a whopping Rs 30 crore for his lead role in the romantic comedy. This amount is widely considered the biggest fee of his career so far. Mrunal, who plays the role of Bani, is rumoured to have earned Rs 5 crore. As for Pooja, the actress apparently charged Rs 4 crore for the project. This marks the first time Pooja Hegde and Varun Dhawan share screen space together.

The supporting cast also received substantial payments. Chunky Panday, who is an integral part of the movie, reportedly charged Rs 90 lakh. And Rakesh Bedi is rumoured to have earned Rs 70 lakh for his part. Mouni Roy also appeared in the film and received a fee of Rs 1.50 crore for her work.

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More About The Film

Directed by veteran filmmaker David Dhawan, the film promises “a fast-paced mix of romance, confusion, and slapstick humour aimed at family audiences”. The movie was earlier scheduled for multiple release dates before the makers finalised June 5, 2026, as the official theatrical date. The trailer, released on Saturday, offers a glimpse into Varun Dhawan’s character’s desperation to become a father, which “turns him into the worst partner”.

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All fee figures mentioned here are based on media reports and rumours, as the production houses have not officially confirmed the exact amounts. Nevertheless, the pay breakdown highlights Varun Dhawan’s star power, as he alone took home more than half the film’s entire reported budget. With a star-studded cast and a nostalgic 90s rom-com vibe, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is set to be one of the most anticipated releases of summer 2026.