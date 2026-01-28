Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026WPL 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainment‘Mujhe To Abhi…,’ Kangana Ranaut Expresses Shock Over Ajit Pawar’s Death; Anupam Kher Says He Is ‘Deeply shocked’

‘Mujhe To Abhi…,’ Kangana Ranaut Expresses Shock Over Ajit Pawar’s Death; Anupam Kher Says He Is ‘Deeply shocked’

Anupam Kher and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut expressed shock over the untimely death of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a plane crash in Baramati.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 28 Jan 2026 12:36 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Bollywood actor Anupam Kher has shared a post on the tragic passing of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in his home turf Baramati in a plane crash. He said that he is both “shocked and saddened” to have learnt about the tragic passing of the politician. 

“Deeply shocked and Saddened by the tragic passing of Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar dada,” Kher wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter). He added, “Whenever I met him he was very gentle and kind! My thoughts are with his family. Om Shanti!”

Kher also shared a picture of Pawar along with his post. 

Kangana Ranaut said she was shocked by the news of Ajit Pawar’s death, which she learned about from reporters within the Parliament complex. She said, “What? This is such horrible news… And I am so sorry I wasn’t aware… There are not enough words to express… I will align my emotions and give a statement.” 

Pawar was headed to Baramati to attend a public rally for the Zila Parishad Elections when his plane crashed during landing. He was in Mumbai on Tuesday, where he attended a meeting of the Maharashtra Cabinet Committee on Infrastructure, chaired by CM Devendra Fadnavis. Maharashtra Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule and other officials were also present. 

The aircraft, a VSR-operated Learjet 45 (registration VT-SSK), went down at approximately 8:45 AM at Baramati Airport, TOI reported. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has launched a probe to determine the cause of the fatal crash. Officials confirmed that all individuals on board, including Pawar, his personal security officers, an aide, and the two pilots, died in the accident. 

The news has sent shockwaves through India’s political landscape. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have both reached out to CM Fadnavis to monitor the situation. Pawar’s cousin, MP Supriya Sule, immediately headed back to the state, and a sombre atmosphere took hold as political figures began to assemble at the family’s residence. 

Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Who passed away in a plane crash in Baramati?

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar passed away tragically in a plane crash while heading to Baramati for a public rally.

What was the reaction of Anupam Kher to Ajit Pawar's passing?

Anupam Kher expressed shock and sadness over the news, describing Ajit Pawar as gentle and kind. He offered his thoughts to Pawar's family.

What was Kangana Ranaut's reaction to the news of Ajit Pawar's death?

Kangana Ranaut was shocked upon learning the news from reporters. She expressed that there were not enough words to express her feelings and that she would align her emotions to give a statement.

What caused the plane crash involving Ajit Pawar?

The cause of the fatal crash is under investigation by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). The aircraft went down at Baramati Airport during landing.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 28 Jan 2026 12:36 PM (IST)
Tags :
Anupam Kher Ajit Pawar KANGANA RANAUT
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Will Budget Date Be Changed After Ajit Pawar's Death? This Happens If National Mourning Is Declared 
Will Budget Date Be Changed After Ajit Pawar's Death?
Cities
Six Private Schools In Gurugram Receive Bomb Threat Emails
Six Private Schools In Gurugram Receive Bomb Threat Emails
India
Ajit Pawar’s Net Worth: Assets, Properties & Financial Legacy He Leaves Behind
Ajit Pawar’s Net Worth: Assets, Properties & Financial Legacy He Leaves Behind
Cities
Avalanche Hits Tourist Area In J&K's Sonamarg: WATCH
Avalanche Hits Tourist Area In J&K's Sonamarg: WATCH
Advertisement

Videos

News Alert: Ajit Pawar Dies in Baramati Plane Crash; Wreckage Shows Complete Front Destruction
Breaking News: PM Modi Calls Maharashtra CM After Ajit Pawar Dies in Baramati Plane Crash
Breaking News: Ajit Pawar Dies in Baramati Plane Crash, All Five Onboard Killed in Tragic Accident
Breaking News: Baramati Plane Crash: DGCA Confirms Six Fatalities, SP Mentions Ajit Pawar Onboard
Breaking News: DGCA Confirms Six Dead in Baramati Chartered Plane Crash, Probe Underway
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Crumbling Empires: Civic Poll Debacle Pushes Thackeray And Pawar Families Toward Political Oblivion
Opinion
Embed widget