Bollywood actor Anupam Kher has shared a post on the tragic passing of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in his home turf Baramati in a plane crash. He said that he is both “shocked and saddened” to have learnt about the tragic passing of the politician.

“Deeply shocked and Saddened by the tragic passing of Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar dada,” Kher wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter). He added, “Whenever I met him he was very gentle and kind! My thoughts are with his family. Om Shanti!”

Kher also shared a picture of Pawar along with his post.

Deeply shocked and Saddened by the tragic passing of Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar dada. Whenever I met him he was very gentle and kind! My thoughts are with his family. Om Shanti! 🙏🕉 pic.twitter.com/X0deqc6Z0W — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) January 28, 2026

Kangana Ranaut said she was shocked by the news of Ajit Pawar’s death, which she learned about from reporters within the Parliament complex. She said, “What? This is such horrible news… And I am so sorry I wasn’t aware… There are not enough words to express… I will align my emotions and give a statement.”

#WATCH | On the death of Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar in a crash landing in Baramati, BJP MP Kangana Ranaut says, "This is such horrible news...There are not enough words to express..." pic.twitter.com/buwlNymqU1 — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2026

Pawar was headed to Baramati to attend a public rally for the Zila Parishad Elections when his plane crashed during landing. He was in Mumbai on Tuesday, where he attended a meeting of the Maharashtra Cabinet Committee on Infrastructure, chaired by CM Devendra Fadnavis. Maharashtra Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule and other officials were also present.

The aircraft, a VSR-operated Learjet 45 (registration VT-SSK), went down at approximately 8:45 AM at Baramati Airport, TOI reported. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has launched a probe to determine the cause of the fatal crash. Officials confirmed that all individuals on board, including Pawar, his personal security officers, an aide, and the two pilots, died in the accident.

The news has sent shockwaves through India’s political landscape. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have both reached out to CM Fadnavis to monitor the situation. Pawar’s cousin, MP Supriya Sule, immediately headed back to the state, and a sombre atmosphere took hold as political figures began to assemble at the family’s residence.