‘Shocking, Painful’: Political Leaders Mourn Ajit Pawar’s Death In Baramati Plane Crash

Ajit Pawar Plane Crash: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP chief Ajit Pawar, his two personal assistants, two pilots and one NCP worker were killed on Wednesday morning after a charter plane crashed during an emergency landing attempt in Baramati. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) confirmed that six people were on board at the time of the incident. The cause of the plane crash is yet to be known.

According to CNN-News18, the charter flight took off from Mumbai at 8:12 am, and Air Traffic Control (ATC) received alerts about a crash at around 9:12 am. Baramati airport manager Shivaji Taware told Hindustan Times that the aircraft VT SSK veered off the runway during the landing attempt and exploded on impact. He added it was a Learjet 45 and had been chartered from Mumbai.

Parliamentarians across party lines expressed shock and sorrow at the news of the crash.

PM Modi Expresses Deep Grief

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also shared posts on the passing away of Ajit Pawar and said that he had a “strong grassroots level connect”.

“Shri Ajit Pawar Ji was a leader of the people, having a strong grassroots level connect. He was widely respected as a hardworking personality at the forefront of serving the people of Maharashtra. His understanding of administrative matters and passion for empowering the poor and downtrodden were also noteworthy. His untimely demise is very shocking and saddening. Condolences to his family and countless admirers,” PM Modi expressed.

He added, “Saddened by the tragic air crash in Baramati, Maharashtra. My thoughts are with all those who lost their loved ones in the crash. Praying for strength and courage for the bereaved families in this moment of profound grief.”

Union Minister Rajnath Singh also said that he is “deeply shocked” and “pained” to learn of Ajit Pawar’s untimely death.



“Throughout his long public life, he remained committed to the development and prosperity of Maharashtra. He was known for his compassion for the people and his unwavering dedication to public service. I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family, well-wishers, and admirers,” he added.

NCP(SP) executive president Supriya Sule has put up a one-word WhatsApp status “Devastated” after her cousin brother and NCP chief Ajit Pawar lost his life.

Mamata Banerjee also expressed shock at the incident and said that the incident needs a proper investigation. She said, “Deeply shocked and stunned by the suddden demise of Ajit Pawar! The Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra and his co-passengers have died in a disastrous plane crash at Baramati today morning, and I am feeling a deep sense of loss. My condolences to his family, including his uncle Sharad Pawar ji, and late Ajitji's all friends and followers. The incident needs proper investigation.”

Other Reactions Across Party Lines

Chirag Paswan also mourned the untimely demise of Ajit Pawar. “The news of the untimely demise of four individuals, including Deputy Chief Minister Shri Ajit Pawar Ji, in the plane crash in Baramati, Maharashtra, is extremely heart-wrenching. My humble tribute to the departed souls and my deepest condolences to the bereaved families.”

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi described the accident as “shocking, painful, and deeply heart-rending”. “There have been differences between us, but we have worked together. He was a really committed man who kept to his work. I express my sympathies to Pawar sahab, Supriya ji, Sunetra ji, Parth and Jay. I also express sympathies to lakhs and crores of people in Baramati...Going away like this is very painful….”

Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav called the news “very sad” and prayed for divine protection for the victims and their families.

Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy told ANI that it is a “shocking” incident. “It is very shocking and sad news. I express my condolences to his family.”

PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) on the plane crash. “Deeply shocked & saddened by reports of a tragic private plane crash claiming the life of Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar along with others. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. May the departed souls rest in peace.”

DMK MP T Siva says," It is very sad. I have no words to express the grief. He was such a dynamic politician."

“Extremely shocked and saddened by the tragic news of the passing of Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar ji in a plane crash,” Dr Sudhakar K said after the plane crash.

He added, “My heartfelt condolences to the Pawar family, his supporters and the people of Maharashtra.”

Congress MP Pramod Tiwari told reporters that from the visuals, it appears to be a “serious plane crash”. He added, “Media reports suggest Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar was on board this plane.”