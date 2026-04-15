Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
APBoardResultsAssembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentJohn Abraham Drops Force 3 Promo Video, Internet Thinks It Is 'Made From AI'

John Abraham Drops Force 3 Promo Video, Internet Thinks It Is 'Made From AI'

John Abraham announces Force 3 with Harshvardhan Rane! "When the unstoppable meets the immovable, a storm is born," posts Abraham. The action-packed sequel hits cinemas March 19, 2027.

By : Vijaya Mishra | Updated at : 15 Apr 2026 02:38 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • John Abraham announced Force 3, starring alongside Harshvardhan Rane.
  • The action franchise's third installment is set for March 19, 2027 release.
  • Harshvardhan Rane confirmed his lead role, filming is currently underway.
  • First look promo released, but faced criticism from some fans.

Get ready for high-octane action. John Abraham has dropped an exciting post with the official announcement of Force 3, the third chapter in his action franchise. Teaming up with rising star Harshvardhan Rane, the film promises intense clashes and non-stop thrills. A gripping promo video reveals the release date, cast, and crew, building massive excitement among fans. When unstoppable forces collide, Bollywood's biggest storm is set to hit cinemas soon.

John Abraham Drops Force 3 Promo Video

Actor John Abraham took to social media on April 15, 2026, to share the electrifying promo for Force 3. In his post, he wrote, “When the unstoppable meets the immovable, a storm is born. The Force is coming! #Force3 releasing in cinemas on 19th March 2027.” He tagged key cast members like Harshvardhan Rane, Tanya Maniktala, and Surya Sharma, along with director Bhav Dhulia and others including Sheel Kumar, Shahbaz Alam, Sandeep Leyzell, Minnisha Das, Ravi Basrur, and Simaab Hashmi. 

This marks the latest installment in the popular Force series, known for its raw action and cop-drama thrills. The franchise kicked off with Force in 2011, directed by Nishikant Kamat and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah. It was a remake of the Tamil blockbuster Kaakha Kaakha, starring John Abraham as tough cop ACP Yashvardhan alongside Genelia Deshmukh. The sequel, Force 2 in 2016, directed by Abhinay Deo, saw Abraham return with Sonakshi Sinha and Tahir Raj Bhasin. 

Harshvardhan Rane steps into the lead role, a move he first revealed in November 2025. Posting from Trimbakeshwar Temple in Maharashtra, dressed in traditional attire, Rane shared, “John Abraham locks Harshvardhan Rane for taking ‘Force’ franchise forward, under him.” He thanked Abraham, calling him an “angel of a man” for his support. Filming has already begun, with earlier schedules in Gujarat featuring Rane and Maniktala, and Abraham attending the muhurat ceremony. 

ALSO READ | 'Why Is He Reading Like A News Anchor?': Akshay Kumar’s Naagin 7 Cameo Sparks Debate

Fans Trolls First Look

One Fan wrote in the comment section,"WTF was this AI slop? Bollywood don't have any motion artists?" Another one wrote, "First anime movie of india yeeeaaa, Made from AI." Another comment read,"bhai yeh AI se har Cheez bana band karo Seriously... Its looks very bad..." One fan wrote,"Do something new brother". Some other fans also criticised the movie,some complaining about the visual whicle others about music.

ALSO READ | Bhooth Bangla Cast Salary: Akshay Kumar Earns 95% More Than Rajpal Yadav, 1700% More Than Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi

Fans are thrilled as Force 3 blends legacy with fresh energy. Directed by Bhav Dhulia of Khakee: The Bihar Chapter fame, it continues the series' high-stakes battles against crime. Abraham's action prowess, seen in Pathaan, pairs perfectly with Rane's intensity from films like Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat. With production in full swing, expect edge-of-the-seat drama when it storms theaters on March 19, 2027. Bollywood's action king is back.

Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Frequently Asked Questions

When is Force 3 releasing in cinemas?

Force 3 is set to release in cinemas on March 19, 2027.

Who are the main actors in Force 3?

The film stars John Abraham and Harshvardhan Rane in lead roles, alongside Tanya Maniktala and Surya Sharma.

Who is directing Force 3?

Force 3 is directed by Bhav Dhulia, known for his work on 'Khakee: The Bihar Chapter'.

What is the Force franchise known for?

The Force franchise is known for its raw action sequences and cop-drama thrills.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
Read More
Published at : 15 Apr 2026 02:29 PM (IST)
Tags :
John Abraham Harshvardhan Rane Tanya Maniktala Force 3 Release Date March 2027 Promo Video Bhav Dhulia Cop Drama
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Entertainment
John Abraham Drops Force 3 Promo Video, Internet Thinks It Is 'Made From AI'
John Abraham Drops Force 3 Promo Video, Internet Thinks It Is 'Made From AI'
Entertainment
'Why Is He Reading Like A News Anchor?': Akshay Kumar’s Naagin 7 Cameo Sparks Debate
'Why Is He Reading Like A News Anchor?': Akshay Kumar’s Naagin 7 Cameo Sparks Debate
Entertainment
Bhooth Bangla Cast Salary: Akshay Kumar Earns 95% More Than Rajpal Yadav, 1700% More Than Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi
Bhooth Bangla Cast Salary: Akshay Kumar Earns 95% More Than Rajpal Yadav, 1700% More Than Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi
Entertainment
Patralekhaa Makes First Public Appearance After Becoming Mother, Avoids Cameras - Viral Video
Patralekhaa Makes First Public Appearance After Becoming Mother, Avoids Cameras - Viral Video
Advertisement

Videos

Trans-Hormuz: 20 Ships Transit Hormuz as US Claims Blockade is Holding
Middle East conflict: China’s Diplomatic Push and US Pressure on Iran Oil Trade Escalate Geopolitical Tensions
War Alert: Reports Claim China Satellite Support Helped Iran in Precision Strikes During Conflict
Political Row: Centre May Upgrade Raghav Chadha’s Security Cover Amid Political Speculation
Breaking: Punjab Govt Withdraws Security Cover of AAP MP Raghav Chadha Amid Political Row
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Owaisi's Exit From Humayun Alliance: Sting Video Reshapes Muslim Vote Dynamics After SIR Deletion
Opinion
Embed widget