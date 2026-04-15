John Abraham Drops Force 3 Promo Video, Internet Thinks It Is 'Made From AI'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom John Abraham announced Force 3, starring alongside Harshvardhan Rane.

The action franchise's third installment is set for March 19, 2027 release.

Harshvardhan Rane confirmed his lead role, filming is currently underway.

First look promo released, but faced criticism from some fans.

Get ready for high-octane action. John Abraham has dropped an exciting post with the official announcement of Force 3, the third chapter in his action franchise. Teaming up with rising star Harshvardhan Rane, the film promises intense clashes and non-stop thrills. A gripping promo video reveals the release date, cast, and crew, building massive excitement among fans. When unstoppable forces collide, Bollywood's biggest storm is set to hit cinemas soon.

John Abraham Drops Force 3 Promo Video

Actor John Abraham took to social media on April 15, 2026, to share the electrifying promo for Force 3. In his post, he wrote, “When the unstoppable meets the immovable, a storm is born. The Force is coming! #Force3 releasing in cinemas on 19th March 2027.” He tagged key cast members like Harshvardhan Rane, Tanya Maniktala, and Surya Sharma, along with director Bhav Dhulia and others including Sheel Kumar, Shahbaz Alam, Sandeep Leyzell, Minnisha Das, Ravi Basrur, and Simaab Hashmi.

This marks the latest installment in the popular Force series, known for its raw action and cop-drama thrills. The franchise kicked off with Force in 2011, directed by Nishikant Kamat and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah. It was a remake of the Tamil blockbuster Kaakha Kaakha, starring John Abraham as tough cop ACP Yashvardhan alongside Genelia Deshmukh. The sequel, Force 2 in 2016, directed by Abhinay Deo, saw Abraham return with Sonakshi Sinha and Tahir Raj Bhasin.

Harshvardhan Rane steps into the lead role, a move he first revealed in November 2025. Posting from Trimbakeshwar Temple in Maharashtra, dressed in traditional attire, Rane shared, “John Abraham locks Harshvardhan Rane for taking ‘Force’ franchise forward, under him.” He thanked Abraham, calling him an “angel of a man” for his support. Filming has already begun, with earlier schedules in Gujarat featuring Rane and Maniktala, and Abraham attending the muhurat ceremony.

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Fans Trolls First Look

One Fan wrote in the comment section,"WTF was this AI slop? Bollywood don't have any motion artists?" Another one wrote, "First anime movie of india yeeeaaa, Made from AI." Another comment read,"bhai yeh AI se har Cheez bana band karo Seriously... Its looks very bad..." One fan wrote,"Do something new brother". Some other fans also criticised the movie,some complaining about the visual whicle others about music.

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Fans are thrilled as Force 3 blends legacy with fresh energy. Directed by Bhav Dhulia of Khakee: The Bihar Chapter fame, it continues the series' high-stakes battles against crime. Abraham's action prowess, seen in Pathaan, pairs perfectly with Rane's intensity from films like Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat. With production in full swing, expect edge-of-the-seat drama when it storms theaters on March 19, 2027. Bollywood's action king is back.