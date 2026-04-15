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HomeEntertainmentMoviesBhooth Bangla Cast Salary: Akshay Kumar Earns 95% More Than Rajpal Yadav, 1700% More Than Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi

Bhooth Bangla Cast Salary: Akshay Kumar Earns 95% More Than Rajpal Yadav, 1700% More Than Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi

Bhooth Bangla stars Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Tabbu, Wamiqa Gabbi among others.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 15 Apr 2026 02:33 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Bhooth Bangla to release April 17 with paid previews.
  • Film already earned Rs 13.84 crore from advance sales.
  • Akshay Kumar reportedly earned Rs 18 crore for role.
  • Akshay Kumar also gets 70% film profit share.

The upcoming horror comedy Bhooth Bangla, directed by Priyadarshan, is gearing up for its theatrical release on April 17. Ahead of the release, the film will hold paid preview screenings beginning April 16 at 9 pm.

According to early trade estimates, the film has already generated around Rs 13.84 crore through advance bookings and preview sales. Reports suggest the film could open between Rs 12 crore and Rs 16 crore, with approximately Rs 2-3 crore expected to come from the paid previews alone.

ALSO READ| Bhooth Bangla Advance Booking Day 1: Akshay Kumar-Priyadarshan Film Mints Rs 13.84 Lakh Ahead Of April 17 Release

Amid the growing buzz around the film, fans are also curious about how much the cast members have been paid for their roles.

Bhooth Bangla Cast Salary

As per a source-based report by NDTV, Akshay Kumar is earning significantly more than his co-stars. The actor reportedly charges 95 per cent more than Rajpal Yadav and nearly 1700 per cent more than Tabu and Wamiqa Gabbi.

The 58-year-old star is said to have taken a fee of Rs 18 crore for the film. In addition to his acting fee, he is also a co-producer and reportedly holds 70 per cent of the film’s profit share, while producer Ektaa Kapoor holds the remaining 30 per cent stake.

ALSO READ| 'Why Is He Reading Like A News Anchor?': Akshay Kumar’s Naagin 7 Cameo Sparks Debate

Among the other cast members, Tabu and Wamiqa Gabbi are each reportedly charged Rs 1 crore for their roles. Reports suggest that Paresh Rawal received Rs 2 crore while Rajpal Yadav took home Rs 75-80 lakh.

About Bhooth Bangla

The film marks the reunion of Akshay Kumar and director Priyadarshan after 14 years. The duo last collaborated on the 2010 comedy Khatta Meetha. This will be their seventh project together.

Made on an estimated budget of Rs 120 crore, Bhooth Bangla has undergone multiple release date changes. It was initially slated for April 2, 2026, later moved to May 15, and then rescheduled again before settling on the April 17 theatrical release.

The shift in release date was reportedly made to avoid a box-office clash with Ranveer Singh’s upcoming film Dhurandhar 2.

The film is presented by Balaji Motion Pictures in association with Cape of Good Films and is produced by Akshay Kumar, Shobha Kapoor, and Ektaa Kapoor.

 

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Frequently Asked Questions

When will Bhooth Bangla be released in theaters?

Bhooth Bangla is set to be released in theaters on April 17. Paid preview screenings will begin on April 16 at 9 pm.

How much has Bhooth Bangla earned through advance bookings and preview sales?

According to early trade estimates, the film has already generated around Rs 13.84 crore through advance bookings and preview sales.

What is Akshay Kumar's reported salary for Bhooth Bangla?

Akshay Kumar reportedly charged Rs 18 crore for his role in Bhooth Bangla. He is also a co-producer with a significant profit share.

What is the estimated budget of Bhooth Bangla?

The film Bhooth Bangla is made on an estimated budget of Rs 120 crore. It has experienced several release date changes.

Is this the first time Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan are working together?

No, Bhooth Bangla marks the reunion of Akshay Kumar and director Priyadarshan after 14 years. This is their seventh project together.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 15 Apr 2026 02:33 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rajpal Yadav Tabu Akshay Kumar Wamiqa Gabbi Bhooth Bangla
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