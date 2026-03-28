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HomeEntertainmentJana Nayagan Release Update: Will Vijay’s Film Arrive After Yash’s Toxic?

Jana Nayagan Release Update: Will Vijay’s Film Arrive After Yash’s Toxic?

Vijay’s Jana Nayagan may release in June or July, after Toxic, with a possible release date around the actor’s 52nd birthday.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 28 Mar 2026 01:50 PM (IST)
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Vijay’s much-awaited film Jana Nayagan, which is expected to be his final project before he fully steps into politics, had earlier been postponed indefinitely, with distributors even asking fans to claim ticket refunds. However, a new update has now emerged regarding the film’s release timeline. Reports suggest that the film may hit theatres after Toxic, starring Yash and directed by Geethu Mohandas.

Release Date Update

Jana Nayagan was initially scheduled to release in October 2025 but was later pushed to January 9 this year to give the makers more time to complete production. However, the film could not arrive on that date as it was still awaiting clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

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The film is yet to receive confirmation for its release, and the makers are expected to announce a new date only after the certification process is completed.

Possible New Release Window

Both Jana Nayagan and Toxic are backed by KVN Productions. With the banner’s other projects already lined up for release - KD: The Devil on April 30 and Toxic on June 4 - Jana Nayagan could be pushed to a later slot in June or July.

Some reports also suggest that the makers may consider releasing the film around Vijay’s 52nd birthday, which falls on June 22.

ALSO READ| ‘Vijay’s Jana Nayagan Issue Not Handled Well At Censor Board Level’: Pawan Kalyan

OTT Streaming Deal Cancelled?

Due to repeated delays in the theatrical release, the film’s OTT deal is reportedly at risk. According to reports by Valai Pechu, the agreement for the film’s digital premiere might be cancelled.

Earlier, the film had reportedly sold its streaming rights to Amazon Prime Video for a massive sum of around Rs 121 crore.

About Jana Nayagan

Directed by H Vinoth, Jana Nayagan follows the story of Vetri Kondan, a former police officer who later becomes a convict. He adopts a young girl named Viji and raises her to be strong and independent, even encouraging her to pursue a career in the military despite her fears.

The film is believed to be a remake of Bhagavanth Kesari, which starred Nandamuri Balakrishna. Apart from Vijay, the film features an ensemble cast including Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon and Prakash Raj.

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Frequently Asked Questions

When is Jana Nayagan expected to be released?

Jana Nayagan's release has been postponed multiple times. It is now rumored to release after 'Toxic', potentially in June or July.

Why was Jana Nayagan's release delayed?

The film was delayed due to production completion issues and awaiting clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

Is Jana Nayagan a remake?

Yes, the film is believed to be a remake of the Telugu movie Bhagavanth Kesari.

What is the plot of Jana Nayagan?

The film is about Vetri Kondan, a former police officer turned convict, who raises an adopted daughter to be strong and independent.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 28 Mar 2026 01:50 PM (IST)
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Vijay Jana Nayagan
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