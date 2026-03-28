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Ustaad Bhagat Singh was released on the same day as Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, but has struggled to match the latter’s box office dominance amid the unprecedented craze surrounding Ranveer Singh’s film. While the Pawan Kalyan starrer opened strongly, it failed to sustain the momentum in the following days.

So far, the film’s net collection stands at Rs 68.05 crore - a figure that Dhurandhar 2 had comfortably surpassed early in its run. Ustaad Bhagat Singh has so far earned roughly 93.97% lower than the collections of the Ranveer Singh-led blockbuster.

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Ustaad Bhagat Singh Box Office Collection

Ustaad Bhagat Singh opened at the box office with Rs 34.75 crore on its first day. However, the film witnessed a sharp drop on Day 2 and failed to maintain double-digit earnings thereafter. Since then, the collections have remained modest, bringing its first-week total to Rs 65.95 crore, according to data from Sacnilk.

In the second week, the film has added only a little over Rs 2 crore so far, taking its total net collection to Rs 68.05 crore.

Day-wise collection:



Day 1 – Rs 34.75 crore

Day 2 – Rs 9 crore

Day 3 – Rs 9.10 crore

Day 4 – Rs 7.50 crore

Day 5 – Rs 2.50 crore

Day 6 – Rs 1.75 crore

Day 7 – Rs 1.35 crore

Day 8 – Rs 1 crore

Day 9 – Rs 1.10 crore

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Despite its opening, the film lags behind some of Pawan Kalyan’s earlier releases. Hari Hara Veera Mallu had collected Rs 74.71 crore net in India within just four days, while OG crossed Rs 130 crore net during the same period.

About Ustaad Bhagat Singh

Ustaad Bhagat Singh is directed by Harish Shankar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers. The film stars Pawan Kalyan in the lead role alongside Sreeleela, Raashii Khanna and R. Parthiban. The film received mixed to negative responses from both critics and audiences.

Director Harish Shankar said he is open to constructive criticism but pays no attention to online trolling.

“Trollers are more than free to troll anything. I take constructive criticism. Like, ‘the scene was not very well written’ or ‘it could have been written much better,’ ‘the first half was a little slow’... I will take the constructive criticism, and I don't think of taking the troll material seriously because their identity and their whereabouts are not known. They themselves are too insecure to reveal their identity.”