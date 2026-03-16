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HomeEntertainment‘Vijay’s Jana Nayagan Issue Not Handled Well At Censor Board Level’: Pawan Kalyan

‘Vijay’s Jana Nayagan Issue Not Handled Well At Censor Board Level’: Pawan Kalyan

Pawan Kalyan responded to the delay in the certification of Vijay’s Jana Nayagan and criticised the filmmakers for choosing to approach the court over the matter.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 16 Mar 2026 04:58 PM (IST)
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Actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan has weighed in on the ongoing controversy surrounding the film Jana Nayagan and its delay in receiving certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The issue has led to the film’s release, originally scheduled for January 9, being postponed indefinitely. Kalyan, who currently serves as the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, said it would be unfair to hold the ruling National Democratic Alliance government responsible for the delay in certification, according to Thanthi TV.

‘Jana Nayagan Issue Not Handled Well At Censor Board Level’

Directed by H Vinoth and starring Vijay, Jana Nayagan has been put on hold as it is yet to receive its certificate from the CBFC. “The Jana Nayagan issue was not handled well at the censor board level. They’re blaming the NDA, and that’s not right,” India Today quoted him as saying. 

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He added that the makers of the film should not have approached the court. “This happens to everybody. The makers of Jana Nayagan should not have approached the court for a solution. How can they blame the NDA government for this issue? If they had not gone to court, it would have been a completely different story. Once it goes to the court, the outcome is in the hands of the legal system,” he added. 

NDTV, citing sources, reported that TVK chief Vijay’s Jana Nayagan will undergo a review screening in Chennai tomorrow ahead of the final decision on its certification.

‘Rule Is A Rule’: Pawan Kalyan

Kalyan, who will next be seen in Ustaad Bhagat Singh, said that his film, OG, was given an A certificate by the censor board because of the violence in it and not U/A despite him being a part of the ruling NDA government.

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“My producers and my director said, ‘You’re a part of the NDA, and your film has been censored A.’ I asked him how he expected a U/A certificate with all the violence portrayed. I told him a rule is a rule and that it cannot be tailor-made for those who are a part of the ruling government,” he explained. 

Kalyan further added that even if he used his influence, nothing would have happened. “Even if I used my connections to influence the CBFC, they would clearly tell me that governance and film censorship cannot be linked and that they're separate bodies.”

While Jana Nayagan has been postponed indefinitely, Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh will clash at the box office with Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge and Darling Krishna’s Love Mocktail 3. 

 

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why has the film Jana Nayagan's release been postponed?

Jana Nayagan's release has been indefinitely postponed because it has not yet received certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

Who is Pawan Kalyan and what is his stance on the Jana Nayagan controversy?

Pawan Kalyan is an actor-turned-politician and Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. He believes the Jana Nayagan issue was not handled well at the censor board level and it's unfair to blame the NDA government.

According to Pawan Kalyan, why shouldn't the makers of Jana Nayagan have approached the court?

Pawan Kalyan feels that once a matter goes to court, the outcome is in the hands of the legal system. He suggests that the makers should not have sought a court solution.

Did Pawan Kalyan's own film 'OG' receive special treatment due to his political affiliation?

No, Pawan Kalyan's film 'OG' received an 'A' certificate due to its violence, not a 'U/A' certificate. He stated that rules are rules and cannot be tailored for those in government.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 16 Mar 2026 04:32 PM (IST)
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