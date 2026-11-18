Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Jeff Bezos revealed initial hesitation about Robert Pattinson's fame.

Pattinson's exceptional screen tests ultimately secured the iconic role.

Amazon MGM officially announced Pattinson as next 007.

Denis Villeneuve confirmed to direct the upcoming Bond film.

Jeff Bezos has revealed how involved he was in choosing Robert Pattinson to play the next James Bond, admitting that the actor was not initially the team's preferred choice. Speaking at Semafor's Silicon Valley & The World event in California, the Amazon founder said Pattinson's fame made them consider whether a less established performer would better suit the role. However, a series of screen tests changed their minds. Amazon MGM Studios announced Pattinson as the franchise's seventh 007 on November 16, ending years of speculation over who would replace Daniel Craig. The next film will be directed by Denis Villeneuve.

Jeff Bezos Reveals Why Robert Pattinson Was Initially Not The First Choice For James Bond

Amazon founder and chairman Jeff Bezos has opened up about the casting process that led to Robert Pattinson becoming the next James Bond. Speaking at the Semafor Silicon Valley & The World event in California on Tuesday, November 17, Bezos confirmed that he was "heavily involved" in the decision.

Interestingly, Pattinson was not an obvious choice at the beginning. Bezos explained that the team initially considered whether the iconic role should go to a relatively unknown actor rather than an established Hollywood star.

He said, "Initially, I would say we were slightly biased a little against him just because he's already so famous," adding that they had wondered whether they should choose someone less well known.

However, the actor's performance during the auditions changed their perspective. Bezos said, "But in the screen tests, it was so obvious he is James Bond." He also praised Pattinson's performance, saying, "There was something special about Rob."

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Robert Pattinson's James Bond Audition: Five Actors Underwent Screen Tests

Bezos revealed that Amazon MGM Studios shortlisted five actors after considering a larger pool of candidates. Each finalist participated in three different scenes, with the auditions designed to recreate an actual film shoot.

The actors performed in full costumes, on real sets and alongside other performers. Bezos said the final decision was made on Friday, November 13, after the team spent several hours reviewing the screen tests.

He explained that all five finalists were impressive, but Pattinson's performance stood out. Director Denis Villeneuve, who will helm the upcoming Bond film, and the other decision-makers also gravitated towards the Twilight and The Batman star.

Although Bezos did not name the other shortlisted actors, reports identified Josh O'Connor, Callum Turner, Jack Lowden and Nicholas Hoult among those who underwent screen tests.

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Robert Pattinson Replaces Daniel Craig As The New James Bond

Amazon MGM Studios officially announced Robert Pattinson as the next James Bond on November 16. The British actor will become the seventh performer to portray the iconic spy in the official film series, taking over from Daniel Craig, who last played 007 in No Time To Die (2021).

Reacting to his casting, Pattinson said, "James Bond is one of the most legendary characters in cinema, and to be entrusted with 007 is the honour of a lifetime."

The upcoming 26th Bond film will be directed by Denis Villeneuve, with Steven Knight writing the screenplay. Amy Pascal and David Heyman are attached as producers, while Tanya Lapointe will serve as executive producer. The film's official title and release date have not yet been announced.

This will also mark a significant change for the franchise. Although Amazon acquired MGM in 2022, it gained creative control of the James Bond franchise through a new joint venture with longtime rights holders Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson in 2025.

With Pattinson stepping into one of cinema's most recognisable roles, expectations are high. Bezos' account of the casting process also offers a glimpse into how the actor won over the team despite initial reservations about his established stardom.