Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Saif Ali Khan discussed cricket, films with Prince William.

Prince William experienced Bollywood musical performances at Dharma Productions.

Royal visit focused on Earthshot Prize, environmental initiatives.

Royal couple played cricket, rode metro, met young activists.

Saif Ali Khan recently had an interesting conversation with Prince William during the British royal's visit to Mumbai. Accompanied by his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan, the actor attended a special gathering at Karan Johar's Dharma Productions office on Wednesday, November 18, where the royal met several prominent personalities from the Indian film industry. Speaking to the media afterwards, Saif revealed that their interaction covered films, music, and cricket. Interestingly, the conversation also touched upon his late father, legendary cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, fondly known as Tiger Pataudi, and his experiences playing cricket in England and India.

Saif Ali Khan Reveals Conversation With Prince William

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Saif described his interaction with Prince William as a relaxed conversation about several subjects. The actor said the royal was interested in learning about different aspects of India and was scheduled to meet representatives from various fields during his visit.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: On his meeting with Prince William, actor Saif Ali Khan says, "He is interested in a lot of things. He will meet politicians and all kinds of people who represent India... I meant it was just quite a light conversation about films, songs, and that kind of thing. Yes, we also talked a little bit about cricket and about Tiger Pataudi—playing cricket in England and playing cricket in India" — IANS (@ians_india) November 18, 2026

Sharing details of their discussion, Saif said, "He is interested in a lot of things. He will meet politicians and all kinds of people who represent India. Karan Johar is a wonderful ambassador for films. I think he talked about films in general, and the kind of co-operation between our countries. I meant it was just quite a light conversation about films, songs, and that kind of thing. Yes, we also talked a little bit about cricket and about Tiger Pataudi, playing cricket in England and playing cricket in India."

The mention of Tiger Pataudi added a personal connection to their discussion, as Saif's father was one of India's most celebrated cricket captains and had played extensively in England.

Prince William Gets Bollywood Welcome At Dharma Productions

Prince William's visit to Dharma Productions also included a musical celebration of Indian cinema. The performers presented songs from Karan Johar's popular film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, which featured several scenes set in London.

VIDEO | Mumbai: Prince of Wales, William, visits Dharma Productions office. Filmmaker Karan Johar, actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan welcome Prince William. #PrinceWilliam #KaranJohar #DharmaProductions (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p) https://t.co/YGz0UhlTlY — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 18, 2026

One of the highlights was a performance of Bole Chudiyan, featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan in the original film. The musical presentation offered the royal a glimpse into Bollywood's cultural influence and its connection with audiences in the UK.

Saif and Kareena were among the film personalities present at the gathering, which brought together members of the Indian entertainment industry and the visiting royal.

ALSO READ | Amitabh Bachchan Explains Cryptic 'Bach Gaye' Tweet, Says His Belt Broke During 'KBC' Shoot

Prince William's Mumbai Visit: Earthshot Prize And Other Activities

Prince William's Mumbai visit was also centred on environmental initiatives through the Earthshot Prize, an initiative founded by the Prince to recognise innovative solutions to pressing environmental challenges. Mumbai hosted its sixth edition, marking the first time the awards ceremony was organised in India.

ALSO READ | 'TRP Ke Liye Insaaniyat Bhool Gaye?' Upasana Singh Slams Makers For Continuing Shoot After Lightman’s Death

During his visit, the Prince attended an Earthshot Impact Assembly and interacted with 15 global finalists. He also highlighted India's contribution to climate action and sustainable development.

Along with his wife Catherine, Prince William participated in several activities across Mumbai. The couple played gully cricket with legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, travelled on the Mumbai Metro and met young people working on environmental projects.

The awards will recognise five winners, with each receiving $1.3 million to support and expand their environmental initiatives.

From discussing Tiger Pataudi's cricketing career with Prince William to enjoying a Bollywood musical performance, the Mumbai visit brought together India's film, sporting and cultural connections with the British royal family.