Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Samajwadi leader Azam Khan released from Ghaziabad jail.

Allahabad High Court granted interim bail in ED case.

Khan was arrested by ED after previous October release.

Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan was released from Ghaziabad’s Dasna district jail on Wednesday evening after completing formalities linked to the interim bail granted by the Allahabad High Court. Khan, who had been in custody in an Enforcement Directorate money laundering case, left the prison at around 6.30 pm and set off for his hometown, Rampur. His son, Abdullah Azam, accompanied him in a car.

Supporters gathered outside the jail, raised slogans and welcomed the veteran leader as he emerged, after nearly three weeks in custody.

On Way To Rampur

Khan waved to supporters before getting into the vehicle and leaving for Rampur. His release followed an order passed by the Allahabad High Court on Tuesday, granting him interim bail in the money laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The court directed that Khan be released on furnishing a personal bond and two sureties of an equal amount to the satisfaction of the Chief Judicial Magistrate in Ghaziabad. The bench said it was prima facie satisfied that mandatory safeguards under Article 22(1) of the Constitution and Section 19 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act had not been strictly followed during his arrest.

The next hearing is scheduled for December 10.

Also Read: Allahabad High Court Grants Interim Bail To Azam Khan In Money Laundering Case

Arrested After October Release

Khan had been lodged in Rampur district jail before being released on October 31 in a separate case. However, the ED arrested him soon after he walked out of the prison in connection with its money laundering investigation. He was subsequently taken to Ghaziabad and lodged at Dasna jail.

Khan is now returning to Rampur, where supporters are expected to welcome him.

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