Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Releases December 17 (India), featuring diverse Marvel characters.

Marvel fans have a major update about Avengers: Doomsday, the much-anticipated film led by Robert Downey Jr. The upcoming Marvel blockbuster has reportedly received a PG-13 rating in the United States for bloody images, violence, action and language. Its theatrical version is expected to run for approximately two hours and 29 minutes. A much longer cut, reportedly around three hours and 40 minutes, has also sparked discussion, although no official confirmation has been announced. Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, the film is scheduled to release in Indian theatres on December 17, with advance bookings already underway for eager fans.

‘Avengers: Doomsday’ Gets PG-13 Rating

According to the information published on FilmRatings.com, Avengers: Doomsday has received a PG-13 rating in the United States. The classification cites bloody images, violence, action and language as the reasons behind the rating.

The rating means that some material in the film may not be suitable for children under 13 without parental guidance. However, it does not necessarily indicate how graphic or intense the individual scenes will be.

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It is important to note that PG-13 is an American film rating and should not be confused with an Indian Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) certificate.

What Is The Runtime Of ‘Avengers: Doomsday’?

The theatrical version of Avengers: Doomsday is expected to have a runtime of approximately 2 hours and 29 minutes. This would make it a substantial cinematic experience for Marvel fans.

Meanwhile, a much longer version of the film has also become a topic of discussion. According to a post by Cinema Crave, the Russo Brothers reportedly want audiences to watch a complete, uncut version of the movie, which could run for around 3 hours and 40 minutes.

The report also suggests that this extended version could return to cinemas next year, potentially ahead of the release of the next MCU instalment, Avengers: Secret Wars. However, neither the longer runtime nor a possible theatrical re-release has been officially confirmed by Marvel Studios.

Robert Downey Jr Returns As Doctor Doom

One of the biggest talking points surrounding Avengers: Doomsday is Robert Downey Jr's return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, the actor will not be reprising his iconic role as Tony Stark, also known as Iron Man. Instead, he will portray the film's central antagonist, Victor Von Doom, better known as Doctor Doom.

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, the film will bring together characters from different corners of the Marvel universe, including the Avengers, Fantastic Four, New Avengers, Spider-Man, Shang-Chi and the X-Men.

The ensemble also features several familiar faces. Chris Hemsworth returns as Thor, while Tom Hiddleston reprises his role as Loki. Ian McKellen returns as Magneto, James Marsden as Cyclops and Chris Evans as Steve Rogers.

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‘Avengers: Doomsday’ Release Date

Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled to release in Indian theatres on December 17, 2026. The film is set to arrive in the United States on December 18, 2026. Advance bookings for the film have already begun in India.

With Robert Downey Jr's transformation into Doctor Doom and the return of several popular Marvel characters, the film is among the most anticipated Hollywood releases of the year.