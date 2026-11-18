Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Netizens view announcement as KRK's typical desperate PR stunt.

Self-proclaimed film critic Kamaal R Khan, widely known on social media as KRK, has sparked massive curiosity online after announcing a sequel to his infamous 2008 release, Deshdrohi. On Wednesday, the outspoken internet personality shared an official-looking promotional poster for Deshdrohi 2 on his Instagram handle, prominently featuring acclaimed Bollywood stars Pooja Hegde, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Deepak Dobriyal alongside himself. However, the unexpected casting announcement quickly unravelled when Deepak Dobriyal stepped forward to expose the real truth behind the viral social media post today.

Dobriyal Calls Bluff

While the eye-catching poster immediately sent netizens into a state of disbelief, observant fans quickly noticed a glaring red flag. Despite plastering the faces of Pooja, Nawazuddin, and Deepak across the artwork, KRK neither mentioned their names in his caption nor tagged their official accounts. He simply wrote, “Get ready. Deshdrohi2 is coming soon.”

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Putting all speculation to rest, Deepak Dobriyal flatly rubbished the claims when contacted by HT City. Setting the record straight, the Tanu Weds Manu star revealed, “It's not true. Atleast 15 people I know have sent me the same (post).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KRK (@kamaalrkhan)

The Legend Of Deshdrohi

Before reinventing himself as a controversial movie reviewer on YouTube and X, KRK aggressively pursued an acting career in Mumbai. He famously wrote, produced, and debuted as a leading man in the 2008 action-thriller Deshdrohi.

The film featured an ensemble cast including Gracy Singh, Manoj Tiwari, and Hrishitaa Bhatt. While it completely bombed at the box office and was heavily panned by critics for its bizarre plot and poor acting, it eventually achieved absolute immortality as premium internet meme material. Today, the original film is widely celebrated online as an unintentional comedy masterpiece.

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History Of Fake Claims

Interestingly, this is not the first time KRK has teased a follow-up to his cult comedy-of-errors. Back in 2022, he had similarly shared a poster on social media declaring, “Shooting is going to start soon!” However, that earlier poster featured no established Bollywood actors, and the project never saw the light of day. Following Dobriyal's swift denial, fans are now dismissing this latest casting announcement as just another desperate PR stunt.