Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Friend Hema Chaudhary revealed actor Sharad Kapoor's dire health.

Kapoor reportedly confined to bed, unkempt for two years.

Chaudhary sought family help; industry members reportedly offered support.

Chaudhary's serious claims about Kapoor remain unverified presently.

Actor Sharad Kapoor's health and living conditions have become a cause for concern after his friend Hema Chaudhary made some disturbing revelations about him. Speaking on the Bollywood Cut Uncut podcast, Chaudhary claimed that the actor had been confined to his bed for nearly two years and had stopped looking after his basic needs. She also alleged that he had been living without adequate care or family support and was gradually losing the will to live. Chaudhary, who runs the dog shelter Bezubaan Trust, recalled how she first encountered the actor while rescuing dogs in his neighbourhood.

Sharad Kapoor's Health: Friend Makes Shocking Claims

Recalling her first meeting with Sharad, Hema Chaudhary said she came across the actor while carrying out a dog rescue operation in his neighbourhood. However, when she later saw his living conditions, she was deeply disturbed by his situation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bezubaan Public Welfare Trust (@official_bezubaantrust)

During her appearance on the Bollywood Cut Uncut podcast, Chaudhary alleged that Sharad had been living in isolation and had not taken a bath or gotten out of bed for almost two years. She also claimed that nobody had been checking whether he had eaten or needed assistance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bezubaan Public Welfare Trust (@official_bezubaantrust)

Describing the circumstances in which she found him, she said, "Three to four people have been waiting to see him die. And he was almost done, 99 per cent, but it was the dogs who led me to him. I always listen to the voiceless. When I rescued the dogs, I met him. He hadn’t bathed or gotten out of bed for two years. Nobody had called him or asked if he'd had food, so he kept dying gradually," she said.

Sharad Kapoor's Family And Personal Life: What His Friend Claims

Chaudhary also spoke about her attempts to reach out to Sharad's family and seek their help. According to her, she contacted the actor's brother but did not receive the response she had expected.

Recalling their conversation, she said, "When I talked to his brother, he said the actor had visited him to get their younger brother. When I tried to call his brother again, he didn’t entertain me. I told him, 'He needs you.' He didn't call me back. So, maybe he's not interested. Maybe it's a property issue or something else," she said.

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She also shared details about Sharad's personal life, claiming that he was once engaged to Koel Basu, daughter of former West Bengal Chief Minister Jyoti Basu, but the two never married.

Chaudhary further claimed that the actor is currently in a relationship, although she questioned whether his partner could provide the care he needs. Addressing speculation about him having a child, she said she could not confirm the information without his permission.

She also expressed concerns about his mental well-being, stressing that he needs adequate care and support before considering a return to professional commitments.

Meanwhile, several members of the film industry, including Sonu Sood, Salman Khan and Rohit Shetty, have reportedly come forward to extend support to the actor.

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Sharad Kapoor's Acting Career: Films And Television Shows

Sharad Kapoor began gaining recognition through television, particularly with the popular show Swabhimaan in 1995. He subsequently appeared in films, including Dastak (1996) and Josh (2000).

His other notable projects include LOC Kargil, Lakshya, Wanted and Jai Ho. During his career, he worked with filmmakers such as Mahesh Bhatt, Mansoor Khan, JP Dutta, Farhan Akhtar, Prabhu Deva and Sohail Khan.

His last screen appearance was in the 2019 romantic thriller Cabaret, which premiered on ZEE5. Chaudhary's revelations have brought attention to Sharad Kapoor's reported circumstances and the support he needs. However, the claims about his health, family, and personal life have not been independently verified.