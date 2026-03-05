‘I Could See Missiles…,’ Malaika Arora’s Mom Shares Scary Experience From Dubai

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Joyce Polycarp, the mother of Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora, is stuck in Dubai owing to the tensions in West Asia and described a frightening experience of witnessing missiles being intercepted in the sky. Her account comes shortly after actor Lara Dutta shared a similar experience.

‘Could See Missiles Being Intercepted In Sky’

“I came here to celebrate my elder sister’s birthday, and just a couple of days later, we celebrated mine as well,” Joyce told The Times of India, before adding, “I was supposed to return to Mumbai on March 3, but we received a notification that our flights had been cancelled due to the war.”

ALSO READ| ‘Missiles Being Intercepted In The Sky’: Lara Dutta Says She’s Stuck In Dubai With Daughter Amid Explosions

She added that she saw missiles being intercepted in the sky, but still feels safe in Dubai. She praised the local authorities for their response to the situation, adding that the Dubai military is doing a “fantastic job”.

“I must say, I feel safe here. In fact, I could see the missiles being intercepted in the sky with my own eyes. It was frightening, but the Dubai military is doing a fantastic job.”

She added that her daughters in Mumbai remain in constant touch with her. “My daughters are in Mumbai, and they know I am in safe hands. They call me three to four times a day, and we are constantly in touch. Now that some operations have resumed, I’m hoping to return to Mumbai soon.”

Lara Dutta Also Recounts Tense Moments

Earlier, Lara Dutta said she and her daughter Saira Bhupathi were stuck in Dubai when tensions escalated in the Middle East. When it all started, she was shooting at a studio in Dubai.

ALSO READ| ‘Don’t Believe Stupid Rumours’: Honey Singh Shares Update From Dubai, Says He Is ‘Super Safe’

“We ran out of the studio and saw missiles being intercepted in the sky. I can’t lie… It’s been stressful for the past few days. It’s been scary. There are jets flying overhead, lots of loud booms,” Lara said in a video shared on Instagram.

Lara further spoke about how the constant sound of fighter jets and explosions has made the environment unsettling.

“But I just want to say that we are nervous and it’s been scary. Lots of fighter jets flying overhead, lots of loud booms. Though we live in a villa in a very safe neighbourhood, the windows shake, the house and the doors rattle, and it’s unnerving. But I haven’t felt unsafe, not even once,” she said.

However, she added that she has never felt unsafe in the city and credited the UAE government for maintaining security. Lara also mentioned that her husband, former tennis star Mahesh Bhupathi, is not in the UAE city.

She said she has been trying to find available flights back to Mumbai as the situation has made her children anxious.

Honey Singh Shares Update From Dubai

Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh on Wednesday shared an update from Dubai and urged people not to believe “stupid rumours” about the situation.

Sharing a video from a restaurant in Dubai, Honey Singh wrote, “All chill in Dubai. Super safe. Don’t believe stupid rumours in the news.”











