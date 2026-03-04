‘Don’t Believe Stupid Rumours’: Honey Singh Shares Update From Dubai, Says He Is ‘Super Safe’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh took to Instagram to reassure fans about his safety while in Dubai amid rising tensions in the Middle East. The 42-year-old said he is “super safe” despite the ongoing crisis following the February 28 missile strikes on Iran by the United States and Israel.

The strikes resulted in the deaths of several top leaders in Tehran, including Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei. In retaliation, Iran targeted US bases across parts of the Middle East, including locations in the UAE and Qatar.

Honey Singh Shares Update From Dubai

Sharing a video from a restaurant in Dubai, Honey Singh wrote, “All chill in Dubai. Super safe. Don’t believe stupid rumours in the news.”





Earlier, he had posted a video from his recording studio in the city. The video showed the rapper working calmly with his technical team, surrounded by musical equipment.

“We're safe in Dubai, guys. Working,” he wrote in the caption of the video.

Previous Update From Mexico

This update comes shortly after Honey Singh reassured fans about his safety during unrest in Mexico.

ALSO READ| ‘Whoever Wins, I’ll Convert,’ Ram Gopal Varma Calls US-Iran Conflict A ‘Jesus vs Allah’ Battle

At the time, he had said, “Thank you guys for all your concern. I am safe in Mexico. Just flying back home.”

Honey Singh’s India Tour

Honey Singh is set to perform in Delhi on March 14 at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium. The concert is part of his tour titled My Story - India Chapter. The three-hour show will trace the rapper’s journey through his rise, setbacks, and comeback. Tickets are priced from Rs 3,999 onwards.

ALSO READ| Karan Aujla To Add Night Show In Mumbai? Here’s What Singer Said After Fans Criticised His Holi Concert

According to the event description, the concert promises to be “an honest, high-energy journey through Honey Singh’s rise, fall, and comeback - stories, hits, and legacy,” presented as a live musical documentary performed by the artist himself.