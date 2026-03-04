Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictT20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainment‘Don’t Believe Stupid Rumours’: Honey Singh Shares Update From Dubai, Says He Is ‘Super Safe’

‘Don’t Believe Stupid Rumours’: Honey Singh Shares Update From Dubai, Says He Is ‘Super Safe’

Amid Middle East tensions following missile strikes, rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh assured fans via Instagram that he’s “super safe” in Dubai.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 04 Mar 2026 03:05 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh took to Instagram to reassure fans about his safety while in Dubai amid rising tensions in the Middle East. The 42-year-old said he is “super safe” despite the ongoing crisis following the February 28 missile strikes on Iran by the United States and Israel.

The strikes resulted in the deaths of several top leaders in Tehran, including Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei. In retaliation, Iran targeted US bases across parts of the Middle East, including locations in the UAE and Qatar.

Honey Singh Shares Update From Dubai

Sharing a video from a restaurant in Dubai, Honey Singh wrote, “All chill in Dubai. Super safe. Don’t believe stupid rumours in the news.”


‘Don’t Believe Stupid Rumours’: Honey Singh Shares Update From Dubai, Says He Is ‘Super Safe’

Earlier, he had posted a video from his recording studio in the city. The video showed the rapper working calmly with his technical team, surrounded by musical equipment.

“We're safe in Dubai, guys. Working,” he wrote in the caption of the video. 

Previous Update From Mexico

This update comes shortly after Honey Singh reassured fans about his safety during unrest in Mexico.

ALSO READ| ‘Whoever Wins, I’ll Convert,’ Ram Gopal Varma Calls US-Iran Conflict A ‘Jesus vs Allah’ Battle

At the time, he had said, “Thank you guys for all your concern. I am safe in Mexico. Just flying back home.”

Honey Singh’s India Tour

Honey Singh is set to perform in Delhi on March 14 at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium. The concert is part of his tour titled My Story - India Chapter. The three-hour show will trace the rapper’s journey through his rise, setbacks, and comeback. Tickets are priced from Rs 3,999 onwards.

ALSO READ| Karan Aujla To Add Night Show In Mumbai? Here’s What Singer Said After Fans Criticised His Holi Concert

According to the event description, the concert promises to be “an honest, high-energy journey through Honey Singh’s rise, fall, and comeback - stories, hits, and legacy,” presented as a live musical documentary performed by the artist himself.

 

Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Yo Yo Honey Singh safe in Dubai?

Yes, Yo Yo Honey Singh has reassured fans that he is 'super safe' in Dubai and to not believe rumors about his safety.

What is Yo Yo Honey Singh doing in Dubai?

He shared videos of himself relaxing in a restaurant and working in his recording studio in Dubai, indicating he is busy with his work.

Has Yo Yo Honey Singh addressed safety concerns before?

Yes, he previously reassured fans about his safety during unrest in Mexico before traveling to Dubai.

When and where is Yo Yo Honey Singh performing in India?

He is scheduled to perform in Delhi on March 14 at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium as part of his 'My Story - India Chapter' tour.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 04 Mar 2026 03:05 PM (IST)
Tags :
Dubai Honey Singh
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Entertainment
‘Don’t Believe Stupid Rumours’: Honey Singh Shares Update From Dubai, Says He Is ‘Super Safe’
‘Don’t Believe Stupid Rumours’: Honey Singh Shares Update From Dubai, Says He Is ‘Super Safe’
Entertainment
Karan Aujla To Add Night Show In Mumbai? Here’s What Singer Said After Fans Criticised His Holi Concert
Karan Aujla To Add Night Show In Mumbai? Here’s What Singer Said After Fans Criticised His Holi Concert
Entertainment
KRK Says Toxic Clash Was ‘Publicity Drama’, Backs Dhurandhar 2 For Rs 100 Cr+ Opening
KRK Says Toxic Clash Was ‘Publicity Drama’, Backs Dhurandhar 2 For Rs 100 Cr+ Opening
Entertainment
Toxic Release Date Postponed; Yash’s Film To Avoid Box Office Clash With Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar - Here’s Why
Toxic Release Date Postponed; Yash’s Film To Avoid Box Office Clash With Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar - Here’s Why
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Israel Intensifies Strikes on Iran’s Missile Launchers
Breaking News: PM Narendra Modi Addresses Media Alongside Canadian PM
Breaking News: Iran Continues Missile Attacks on Israeli Cities, Gulf Region Also Targeted
Breaking News: Protests Erupt in Srinagar, Police Use Tear Gas
Middle East Conflict Alert: Iran Strikes U.S. Bases and Israel with Missiles, Video Shows Extensive Military Arsenal
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Mamata Must Worry About Deleted Muslim Votes In West Bengal SIR, BJP Faces Matua Backlash
Opinion
Embed widget