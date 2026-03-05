Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Bollywood actor Lara Dutta Bhupathi has shared a deeply emotional update from Dubai, revealing that she and her daughter Saira have been stuck in the city as tensions continue to escalate in West Asia. In a candid video posted on Instagram, the former Miss Universe opened up about the frightening moments she witnessed, from loud explosions to missiles being intercepted in the sky, while also expressing gratitude to the UAE authorities for ensuring the safety of residents.

Lara Dutta Recalls Hearing Explosions While Shooting In Dubai

In the video, Lara described the moment she realised how serious the situation had become. According to her, she was shooting at a studio in Dubai on February 28 when the atmosphere suddenly changed.

“We ran out of the studio and saw missiles being intercepted in the sky. I can’t lie… it’s been stressful for the past few days. It’s been scary. There are jets flying overhead, lots of loud booms," Lara said.

She explained that she has been in Dubai with her daughter since the start of the Israel-Iran conflict. While the situation around her has been tense, she admitted the past few days have been emotionally overwhelming.

‘We Are Nervous’: Actor Talks About Stressful Days

Lara further spoke about how the constant sound of fighter jets and explosions has made the environment unsettling.

“But I just want to say that we are nervous and it's been scary. Lots of fighter jets flying overhead, lots of loud booms. Though we live in a villa in a very safe neighbourhood, the windows shake, the house and the doors rattle, and it's unnerving. But I haven't felt unsafe, not even once,” she said.

The actor also mentioned that her husband, former tennis star Mahesh Bhupathi, is currently not in Dubai due to work commitments.

Lara Praises UAE Government For Ensuring Safety

Despite the tension in the region, Lara mentioned that she feels safe in the city and credited the UAE government for taking strong measures to protect people.

“I just want to say that the UAE government has done an incredible job. I think, for every single person - I won't speak for anybody else - we felt really looked after. We felt wanted, we felt protected, regardless of our nationality or where we're from,” she said.

“We feel like we count, we matter. The UAE government, as a resident, as somebody living in this city, is making sure they do everything in their power to protect us and keep us safe."

‘Ordinary People Are Keeping This Country Running’

Towards the end of the video, Lara appeared visibly emotional while talking about everyday workers who continue to perform their duties despite the tense atmosphere.

“Delivery riders are working. You can order food, essentials, and whatever you need. I have so much respect and admiration for ordinary people who don’t really have the option of leaving and are just keeping this country running."

She also mentioned that even her gardener continues to show up for work every day.

Actor Looking For Flights Back To India

While reassuring fans that she and her daughter are safe, Lara revealed that they are currently trying to find flights back to Mumbai.

“We are actually looking at flights; there aren't too many, but there are some, Etihad and Emirates. But we are looking at flights to try and get back to Mumbai. More so because I think the kids are a lot more nervous about this, we are as well as grown-ups. We keep it together for the kids. So we are looking at flights and trying to get out by some means. We will figure it out,” she said.

Reflecting on security measures, Lara also compared the situation with her experience during tensions between India and Pakistan.

“We saw how well our country protected us there. It's the same here. No civilian deserves to live in fear or to be caught up in a war that is destabilising the entire region. I hope common sense will prevail. Better judgment will prevail with everybody who's making these decisions. Until then. We continue."