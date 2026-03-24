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HomeEntertainmentHow A West Delhi Gym Trainer Became Ranveer Singh’s Right Hand In Dhurandhar 2

How A West Delhi Gym Trainer Became Ranveer Singh’s Right Hand In Dhurandhar 2

His first celebrity client was Hrithik Roshan, and his career took off from there. Today, Mustafa Ahmed is gaining recognition not just as a fitness expert but also as an actor.

By : Deepika Bhatt | Updated at : 24 Mar 2026 10:55 AM (IST)
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The buzz around Dhurandhar 2 continues to grow, with even supporting characters gaining significant attention. One such role that has stood out is Rizwan, portrayed as Hamza’s shadow in the film. The character is played by Mustafa Ahmed, a former gym trainer from Delhi whose journey to the big screen has caught public interest.

Before entering Bollywood, Mustafa Ahmed was a well-known fitness trainer in Delhi, training several high-profile clients. His rise to acting, however, came after years of struggle and determination.

Of Afghan origin, Mustafa faced challenges early in life, including dyslexia, which made reading and writing difficult. Due to academic struggles, he dropped out of school but remained physically active, excelling in sports and dance.

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Turning Point In Life

At the age of 21, he began working at a call centre and quickly rose to become one of the youngest team leaders. However, his life took a decisive turn after he helped a woman at a gym. She later wrote him a note saying that fitness had brought happiness back into her life. This moment inspired Mustafa to pursue fitness as a career.

Despite opposition from his family -- his mother reportedly stopped speaking to him -- he quit his job and took up a gym trainer’s role in Delhi’s Janakpuri with a salary of Rs 10,000.

Mustafa's Rise As Top Trainer

Mustafa’s dedication was evident in his routine. He would open the gym at 4 am and often worked up to 400 hours a month, conducting around 14 sessions a day. Over time, he became one of Asia’s top fitness trainers.

His first celebrity client was Hrithik Roshan, and his career took off from there. Today, Mustafa Ahmed is gaining recognition not just as a fitness expert but also as an actor, with his role in Dhurandhar 2 earning praise and bringing his remarkable journey into the spotlight.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who plays the character Rizwan in Dhurandhar 2?

The character Rizwan in Dhurandhar 2 is portrayed by Mustafa Ahmed.

What was Mustafa Ahmed's profession before acting?

Before becoming an actor, Mustafa Ahmed was a prominent fitness trainer in Delhi and is considered one of Asia's top fitness trainers.

What challenges did Mustafa Ahmed face in his early life?

Mustafa Ahmed faced challenges including dyslexia, which made reading and writing difficult, leading him to drop out of school.

What inspired Mustafa Ahmed to pursue a career in fitness?

He was inspired after helping a woman at a gym, who later told him that fitness had brought happiness back into her life.

About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 24 Mar 2026 10:25 AM (IST)
Tags :
Ranveer SIngh Dhurandhar 2 Dhurandhar 2 Collection Mustafa Ahmed
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