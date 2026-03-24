How A West Delhi Gym Trainer Became Ranveer Singh’s Right Hand In Dhurandhar 2

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







The buzz around Dhurandhar 2 continues to grow, with even supporting characters gaining significant attention. One such role that has stood out is Rizwan, portrayed as Hamza’s shadow in the film. The character is played by Mustafa Ahmed, a former gym trainer from Delhi whose journey to the big screen has caught public interest.

Before entering Bollywood, Mustafa Ahmed was a well-known fitness trainer in Delhi, training several high-profile clients. His rise to acting, however, came after years of struggle and determination.

Of Afghan origin, Mustafa faced challenges early in life, including dyslexia, which made reading and writing difficult. Due to academic struggles, he dropped out of school but remained physically active, excelling in sports and dance.

Also Read: North India’s First LPG ‘Gas ATM’ Opens In Gurugram, Know How It Works

Turning Point In Life

At the age of 21, he began working at a call centre and quickly rose to become one of the youngest team leaders. However, his life took a decisive turn after he helped a woman at a gym. She later wrote him a note saying that fitness had brought happiness back into her life. This moment inspired Mustafa to pursue fitness as a career.

Despite opposition from his family -- his mother reportedly stopped speaking to him -- he quit his job and took up a gym trainer’s role in Delhi’s Janakpuri with a salary of Rs 10,000.

Mustafa's Rise As Top Trainer

Mustafa’s dedication was evident in his routine. He would open the gym at 4 am and often worked up to 400 hours a month, conducting around 14 sessions a day. Over time, he became one of Asia’s top fitness trainers.

His first celebrity client was Hrithik Roshan, and his career took off from there. Today, Mustafa Ahmed is gaining recognition not just as a fitness expert but also as an actor, with his role in Dhurandhar 2 earning praise and bringing his remarkable journey into the spotlight.

Also Read: 'Lady Singham' UP IPS Officer Anshika Verma’s Wedding Card Goes Viral