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HomeCitiesNorth India’s First LPG ‘Gas ATM’ Opens In Gurugram, Know How It Works

North India’s First LPG ‘Gas ATM’ Opens In Gurugram, Know How It Works

The gas ATM has been installed by the Bhondsi agency in Dhunela, aiming to reduce waiting time and improve access to LPG cylinders for local consumers.

By : Deepika Bhatt | Updated at : 24 Mar 2026 10:34 AM (IST)

In a major relief for residents of the Sohna area in Gurugram, an LPG “gas ATM” has been launched amid ongoing concerns over domestic gas shortages. The facility, set up at Central Park Flower Valley, is the first of its kind in North India by Bharat Gas.

The gas ATM has been installed by the Bhondsi agency in Dhunela, aiming to reduce waiting time and improve access to LPG cylinders for local consumers.

24x7 Availability of Cylinders

One of the key features of the facility is round-the-clock availability. Residents will no longer need to wait for delivery vehicles or visit gas agencies, as cylinders can now be accessed anytime.

Currently, only 10-kg cylinders are available at the ATM. Consumers using 14-kg cylinders will be shifted to the smaller ones through a new connection, and their security deposit will be refunded.

The new cylinders introduced by Bharat Gas are lighter, more durable, and rust-resistant. They are designed to be easier to handle and are considered safer than traditional cylinders.

Residents Welcome Move

The launch has been welcomed by people living in Central Park and nearby areas. Residents say the facility will save time and ensure they do not face inconvenience when their gas runs out.

According to officials from the Bhondsi Bharat Gas agency, the service is currently available only to its registered consumers. However, there are plans to expand access to customers from other agencies in the future.

Sohna has often witnessed supply-related issues and the rush for LPG cylinders. In such a scenario, the gas ATM is expected to significantly ease the situation and improve convenience for residents.

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About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 24 Mar 2026 10:34 AM (IST)
Tags :
India LPG Crisis Gas ATM Gurugram Gas ATM
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