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HomeCities'Lady Singham' UP IPS Officer Anshika Verma’s Wedding Card Goes Viral

'Lady Singham' UP IPS Officer Anshika Verma’s Wedding Card Goes Viral

As per the invitation, a wedding reception will be held on March 30 at Lariya Resort in Jaipur, followed by another grand reception in Prayagraj on April 12.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 24 Mar 2026 08:09 AM (IST)

The upcoming wedding of Anshika Verma, SP (South) in Bareilly, has become a topic of widespread discussion, with her wedding card going viral on social media. She is set to tie the knot with IPS officer Krishna Kumar Bishnoi.

The wedding invitation has caught attention for its elegant design and colour scheme. The card features a rich maroon and gold combination, with maroon dominating both the front and back. A stylish yellow “AK” logo adds a distinctive touch to the overall look.

The invitation, sent out by Anshika Verma’s parents, invites friends and relatives to the event. Notably, the bride’s name appears before that of her fiancé, breaking from traditional convention where the groom’s name usually comes first.

Lady Singham' UP IPS Officer Anshika Verma’s Wedding Card Goes Viral

Reception Details Announced

As per the invitation, a wedding reception will be held on March 30 at Lariya Resort in Jaipur, followed by another grand reception in Prayagraj on April 12.

Interestingly, the card does not mention the wedding date, which is believed to be March 29. This has led to speculation that the ceremony itself will be a private affair attended only by close family and friends.

The wedding card has been widely shared online, drawing praise for its simplicity and elegant design, and has become a talking point not just in Bareilly but across social media platforms.

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About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 24 Mar 2026 08:09 AM (IST)
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Trending News IPS Anshika Verma Krishna Kumar Bishnoi IPS Anshika Verma Wedding Card
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