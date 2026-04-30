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HomeElectionBig Blow To TMC: High Court Clears ECI’s Counting Arrangements For Bengal Polls

Big Blow To TMC: High Court Clears ECI’s Counting Arrangements For Bengal Polls

The court declined to interfere with the counting process, observing that the appointment of such personnel falls within the Election Commission’s discretion and is not illegal.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 30 Apr 2026 11:36 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Court upheld Election Commission's counting staff appointments.
  • Handbook doesn't restrict counting staff to state employees.
  • Safeguards ensure transparency in the counting process.

The Calcutta High Court has rejected the Trinamool Congress’s petition challenging the counting arrangements for the West Bengal Assembly elections, upholding the Election Commission’s decision to appoint Central government and PSU employees as counting supervisors and assistants.

Court Refuses To Interfere In Counting Process

The court declined to interfere with the counting process, observing that the appointment of such personnel falls within the Election Commission’s discretion and is not illegal.

Handbook Does Not Limit Selection To State Employees

The High Court held that the relevant handbook provisions do not restrict the selection of counting staff solely to State government employees.

Transparency Safeguards Cited By Court

Rejecting concerns over possible irregularities, the court noted that the presence of micro observers, counting agents, CCTV surveillance and other safeguards ensures transparency in the counting process.

It said the allegations raised were speculative in nature.

ACEO’s Authority Held Valid

The court also ruled that the Additional Chief Electoral Officer had valid authority under delegation provisions of the Representation of the People Act to issue the impugned communication.

Political Influence Concerns Dismissed

The High Court rejected apprehensions that Central government staff could act under political influence, noting that multiple stakeholders remain present in counting halls and that safeguards are in place.

Grievances Can Be Raised Through Election Petition

The court further observed that interference during an ongoing election process is discouraged and said any grievance related to the election may be raised through an election petition under Section 100 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the Calcutta High Court reject the Trinamool Congress's petition?

The court rejected the petition challenging the appointment of Central government and PSU employees as counting supervisors, deeming it within the Election Commission's discretion and not illegal.

Does the handbook limit counting staff selection to only state employees?

No, the High Court clarified that the handbook provisions do not restrict the selection of counting staff exclusively to State government employees.

What safeguards ensure transparency in the counting process?

The court cited the presence of micro observers, counting agents, CCTV surveillance, and other safeguards as ensuring transparency in the counting process.

Can grievances about the election be addressed after the process?

Yes, the court stated that any grievances related to the election may be raised through an election petition under Section 100 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 30 Apr 2026 11:33 PM (IST)
Tags :
West Bengal Polls High Court TMC Breaking News ECI ABP Live .TMC
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