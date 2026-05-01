Reports indicate Donald Trump is among those nominated for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize. Leaders from countries like Cambodia, Israel, and Pakistan have claimed to submit his name.
Nobel Peace Prize For Donald Trump? US President Likely Among 287 Nominees In 2026
Trump among reported Nobel Peace Prize nominees for 2026, as global leaders cite diplomacy and a diverse field of contenders emerges.
- Donald Trump nominated for 2026 Nobel Peace Prize.
- Nominators from Cambodia, Israel, Pakistan submitted his name.
- Committee received 287 nominations, including individuals, organizations.
- Concerns raised over 2023 laureate Narges Mohammadi's health.
Trump Nobel Peace Prize Nominee: For years, Donald Trump has made no secret of his desire to win the Nobel Peace Prize, often pointing to his diplomatic initiatives as proof of his credentials. That long-held ambition may now be edging closer, with reports indicating that he is among those nominated for the 2026 award.
According to Reuters, leaders from multiple countries, including Cambodia, Israel, and Pakistan, have claimed they submitted Trump’s name, citing his role in conflict-resolution efforts. While nominations remain confidential under Nobel rules, such disclosures by nominators are permitted before the official deadline.
Hundreds Of Nominations, Global Interest
The Norwegian Nobel Committee confirmed it has received 287 nominations this year, comprising 208 individuals and 79 organisations. The scale reflects continued global engagement with the prize, even as geopolitical tensions remain high.
Committee secretary Kristian Berg Harpviken highlighted the dynamic nature of the process. He also reiterated that a nomination does not imply endorsement and declined to confirm whether Trump’s name is officially on the list.
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Wide Field Of Contenders
This year’s potential contenders span political leaders, activists, and humanitarian groups. Among those widely discussed are Yulia Navalnaya, widow of opposition leader Alexei Navalny, and Volodymyr Zelenskyy, alongside the people of Ukraine.
Other names include climate activist Greta Thunberg, Moldovan President Maia Sandu, and UN Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese. Additional nominees reportedly include Lisa Murkowski and Aaja Chemnitz for their work on Arctic cooperation.
Humanitarian efforts are also in focus, with Sudan’s Emergency Response Rooms drawing attention for grassroots relief work.
Concern Over Past Laureate
Amid discussions about new nominees, the committee also raised alarm over the condition of Narges Mohammadi, who won the Peace Prize in 2023. Currently imprisoned in Iran, her health has reportedly worsened following a heart attack.
Harpviken said international concern is growing and called on Iranian authorities to release her so she can access proper medical care.
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Recognition Amid Global Tensions
The Nobel Peace Prize continues to carry immense symbolic weight, particularly at a time of rising global conflict and uncertainty. Trump’s possible nomination adds a politically charged dimension to this year’s race, reflecting both his polarising legacy and the broader debate over what constitutes peacemaking in modern geopolitics.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Has Donald Trump been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize?
How many nominations did the Nobel Committee receive this year?
The Norwegian Nobel Committee received 287 nominations for the current award cycle. This total includes 208 individuals and 79 organizations.
What is the status of 2023 Peace Prize winner Narges Mohammadi?
Narges Mohammadi, the 2023 Nobel Peace Prize laureate, is reportedly in worsening health while imprisoned in Iran. There are international concerns for her well-being.
Who are some other potential contenders for the Nobel Peace Prize?
This year's potential contenders include Yulia Navalnaya, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Greta Thunberg, and humanitarian groups like Sudan's Emergency Response Rooms.