Nobel Peace Prize For Donald Trump? US President Likely Among 287 Nominees In 2026

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Donald Trump nominated for 2026 Nobel Peace Prize.

Nominators from Cambodia, Israel, Pakistan submitted his name.

Committee received 287 nominations, including individuals, organizations.

Concerns raised over 2023 laureate Narges Mohammadi's health.

Trump Nobel Peace Prize Nominee: For years, Donald Trump has made no secret of his desire to win the Nobel Peace Prize, often pointing to his diplomatic initiatives as proof of his credentials. That long-held ambition may now be edging closer, with reports indicating that he is among those nominated for the 2026 award.

According to Reuters, leaders from multiple countries, including Cambodia, Israel, and Pakistan, have claimed they submitted Trump’s name, citing his role in conflict-resolution efforts. While nominations remain confidential under Nobel rules, such disclosures by nominators are permitted before the official deadline.

Hundreds Of Nominations, Global Interest

The Norwegian Nobel Committee confirmed it has received 287 nominations this year, comprising 208 individuals and 79 organisations. The scale reflects continued global engagement with the prize, even as geopolitical tensions remain high.

Committee secretary Kristian Berg Harpviken highlighted the dynamic nature of the process. He also reiterated that a nomination does not imply endorsement and declined to confirm whether Trump’s name is officially on the list.

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Wide Field Of Contenders

This year’s potential contenders span political leaders, activists, and humanitarian groups. Among those widely discussed are Yulia Navalnaya, widow of opposition leader Alexei Navalny, and Volodymyr Zelenskyy, alongside the people of Ukraine.

Other names include climate activist Greta Thunberg, Moldovan President Maia Sandu, and UN Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese. Additional nominees reportedly include Lisa Murkowski and Aaja Chemnitz for their work on Arctic cooperation.

Humanitarian efforts are also in focus, with Sudan’s Emergency Response Rooms drawing attention for grassroots relief work.

Concern Over Past Laureate

Amid discussions about new nominees, the committee also raised alarm over the condition of Narges Mohammadi, who won the Peace Prize in 2023. Currently imprisoned in Iran, her health has reportedly worsened following a heart attack.

Harpviken said international concern is growing and called on Iranian authorities to release her so she can access proper medical care.

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Recognition Amid Global Tensions

The Nobel Peace Prize continues to carry immense symbolic weight, particularly at a time of rising global conflict and uncertainty. Trump’s possible nomination adds a politically charged dimension to this year’s race, reflecting both his polarising legacy and the broader debate over what constitutes peacemaking in modern geopolitics.