‘Iran War Terminated’: Trump Administration Says As 60-Day War Powers Deadline Expires

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Administration claims military conflict with Iran has ended.

Ceasefire cited as reason to avoid congressional approval.

Democrats challenge legal interpretation of War Powers.

Military pressure continues despite declared halt to hostilities.

Iran War Termination: The Donald Trump administration is arguing that its military conflict with Iran has effectively ended, citing an early April ceasefire as grounds to avoid seeking congressional approval for continued operations. The stance has ignited a sharp debate in Washington over whether the White House is stretching legal interpretations to maintain strategic flexibility. Officials say the cessation of direct hostilities means the clock tied to the War Powers Resolution no longer applies in the same way, even as military pressure tactics remain in place.

Ceasefire Claim At Center Of Legal Argument

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth defended the administration’s position during Senate testimony, stating that the ceasefire has “paused” active fighting. According to this interpretation, the requirement to obtain congressional authorization for military engagement beyond 60 days has not been triggered, as per a report on AP.

An administration official, speaking anonymously, reinforced this view, saying “the hostilities that began on February 28 have concluded.” They added that since April 7, when the ceasefire took effect, there have been no exchanges of fire between US and Iranian forces.

ALSO READ: Iran Warns 'Long, Painful' Strikes As US Mulls 'Short, Powerful' Attack Amid Stalled Talks

Ongoing Military Pressure Despite Truce

Despite the halt in direct combat, tensions remain high. Iran continues to restrict movement through the Strait of Hormuz, while US naval forces are maintaining a blockade aimed at curbing Iranian oil exports.

This dual-track approach, declaring an end to hostilities while sustaining economic and military pressure, has raised questions among lawmakers about whether the conflict has truly ended in any meaningful sense.

ALSO READ: Iran War: Khamenei Pledges New Strait Of Hormuz 'Management'

Democrats Challenge Interpretation

Democratic lawmakers have pushed back strongly, arguing that the administration’s reading of the law is flawed. Tim Kaine questioned the claim that a ceasefire resets or suspends the 60-day limit, insisting that the statute does not provide such an exception.

Under the War Powers Resolution, the president faced a May 1 deadline to either secure congressional authorization or wind down military operations. While the law allows for a 30-day extension, critics say the administration is already on uncertain legal footing.

Conflict Origins, Political Stakes

The confrontation began on February 28 with US and Israeli strikes on Iranian targets, triggering retaliatory attacks and disruptions to global shipping routes. Trump formally notified Congress on March 2, setting the stage for the current legal and political showdown.

Efforts to challenge the administration face significant hurdles. Even if the Senate passes a resolution, it would require approval from the House and could ultimately be vetoed by Trump. Historically, attempts to enforce the War Powers Resolution have struggled, with courts often avoiding intervention and leaving disputes to political negotiation.