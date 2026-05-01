Delhi-NCR Gets Early May Relief As Clouds, Winds Bring Temperature Dip; IMD Issues Alert

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Western disturbance brings cloudy skies, dropping Delhi temperatures.

Rain, dust storms, and lightning expected across region.

Temperatures to dip slightly before beginning to rise.

Yellow, orange alerts issued for thunderstorms and dust storms.

The start of May has brought a welcome respite from the heat for residents of Delhi-NCR, with cloudy skies and light haze observed since Friday morning. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the shift in weather is due to the influence of a western disturbance, which has led to a noticeable drop in temperatures.

The same weather system is expected to impact Punjab, Haryana, Delhi-NCR and Rajasthan, bringing dust storms, lightning and light to moderate rainfall over the coming days.

Temperature Set to Dip Before Rising Again

The IMD has indicated that maximum temperatures in Delhi-NCR could fall by 3-4 degrees Celsius in the short term, before rising again by around 2-3 degrees. On Thursday, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 39.9°C and a minimum of 25.4°C.

Looking ahead, the weather department has forecast another spell of thunderstorms, rain and gusty winds between May 2 and May 6, suggesting continued fluctuations in conditions.

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Gusty Winds, Cloudy Skies Likely Across City

A slight cooling trend had already set in by Thursday evening, with several areas witnessing rain and even hailstorms. Over the past 24 hours, south-easterly winds blew across Delhi at speeds of 10–15 kmph, with gusts reaching up to 46 kmph.

For Friday (May 1), the IMD has predicted partly cloudy skies across the city. Minimum temperatures are expected to hover between 20°C and 22°C, while maximum temperatures could range between 39°C and 41°C. Wind speeds are likely to remain between 40 and 60 kmph, with gusts potentially touching 60–70 kmph during dust storms. Parts of north-west, west, north, south and south-east Delhi are expected to remain under partial cloud cover.

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Yellow, Orange Alerts Issued for Parts of Delhi

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for some areas and an orange alert for others in the national capital. A yellow alert indicates the possibility of thunderstorms accompanied by rain and strong winds, while an orange alert signals more severe conditions, including intense dust storms and high-speed winds, urging residents to remain cautious.

Authorities have also warned that such fluctuating weather conditions could impact health, advising people to stay alert and take necessary precautions.