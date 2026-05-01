Mamata Banerjee Visits Bhabanipur Strongroom, Vows ‘Life-And-Death’ Fight If EVMs Tampered

With only two days remaining before the counting of votes in the Assembly elections, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited the Bhabanipur strongroom in Kolkata late Thursday night, raising concerns over the safety of electronic voting machines (EVMs). She asserted that her party would resist any alleged attempts to tamper with the machines.

Banerjee, who is contesting from Bhabanipur, personally inspected the facility where EVMs have been stored under security.

Allegations Of Tampering And Access Issues

Claiming that reports of irregularities had emerged from multiple locations across the state, Banerjee said, “There is a strong room here for EVMs. We found that in many places, manipulation is taking place. When I saw the CCTV on TV, I thought I should also go and see it. Initially, the Central Forces wouldn't let me enter. But according to our election rules, the candidate and election agent of any party are allowed up to the sealed room.”

Her remarks come amid heightened political tensions between the ruling All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over poll conduct and security arrangements.

‘Life-And-Death’ Warning, EC Bias Alleged

The Chief Minister also alleged bias by the Election Commission of India, claiming her party workers had faced targeted action.

“Our agent has been arrested; there has been so much one-sidedness. Even after that, if someone tries to steal the EVM machine, if someone tries to steal the counting, then we will fight life and death together,” she said.

Despite her strong remarks, Banerjee appealed for calm among the public and expressed confidence in the outcome. “Victory is Certain,” she said.

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In a post on X, the Trinamool Congress intensified its attack on the BJP, stating that Bengal "will now bow to Delhi and Gujarat".

“Bengal refuses to bow to the Bohiragotos of Delhi and Gujarat, who seek to subjugate a people whose soul they can never understand. Every act of wrongdoing against our people, every overreach, and every heavy-handed tactic by the BJP and their Central Forces will be answered. Once the results are in, every transgression will be paid for in full through the ruthless power of the democratic process,” the party said.

EC Dismisses Allegations By TMC

Tensions escalated in Kolkata a day after the second and final phase of the Assembly elections concluded, with the TMC alleging that ballot boxes were opened “without the presence of any relevant party stakeholders.”

Election Commission officials, however, dismissed the allegations, asserting that all strong rooms remained sealed and secure. BJP leaders also accused the ruling party of spreading misinformation to create confusion.

The protest was later withdrawn. TMC leader Kunal Ghosh termed the episode “a mistake of the EC” and said authorities had agreed to tighten security around the strong rooms. He added that no seal would be broken and no entry would be allowed without prior official intimation.

Responding to the charges, Election Commission officials reiterated that the main strong rooms were “safely secured and locked.” They clarified that the segregation of ballot materials had been carried out in the corridor outside the strong rooms from 4 pm, in accordance with established procedures.

ALSO READ: ‘Ballot Boxes Being Opened’: TMC Protests Outside Strong Room, Security Heightened

Exit Polls Predict Tight Contest

Most exit polls, however, have suggested a potential shift in power in the state, with projections indicating gains for the BJP.

One such projection by Chanakya Strategies estimated the BJP could secure a majority in the 294-member Assembly, while the TMC may see a sharp decline in seat share.

The elections witnessed record voter participation, with turnout figures reaching historic levels. According to the Election Commission, polling in Phase II stood at 91.66 per cent, while Phase I recorded 93.19 per cent, taking the combined turnout to 92.47 per cent.

“The combined poll percentage over the two phases stands at 92.47%. Previously, the highest poll-participation in WB was 84.72% (2011 GELA),” the Commission said in a statement.

Voter turnout remained consistently high across demographics, with female participation at 92.28 per cent and male turnout at 91.07 per cent, reflecting strong electoral engagement despite political friction.