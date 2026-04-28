Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
UK Board ResultAssembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesDiljit Dosanjh Returns To Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show, Teaches Him Bhangra Moves: WATCH

Diljit Dosanjh Returns To Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show, Teaches Him Bhangra Moves: WATCH

Diljit Dosanjh returns to Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show and teaches him Bhangra moves in a viral teaser ahead of the much-awaited episode.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 28 Apr 2026 09:23 AM (IST)

Diljit Dosanjh is heading back to one of America’s biggest late-night platforms, and fans can’t keep calm. Two years after creating waves with his memorable debut, the Punjabi superstar is set to return to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. This time, he arrives with even bigger global buzz and a fun teaser that has already taken over social media.

(This is a developing story, please refresh for latest updates)

Before You Go

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 28 Apr 2026 09:23 AM (IST)
Tags :
Viral Video Diljit Dosanjh Jimmy Fallon The Tonight Show ENtertainment News
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
Diljit Dosanjh Returns To Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show, Teaches Him Bhangra Moves: WATCH
Diljit Dosanjh Returns To Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show, Teaches Him Bhangra Moves: WATCH
Celebrities
Deepika Padukone To Use Body Double For Atlee’s Raka; Role Remains Unchanged During Pregnancy
Deepika Padukone To Use Body Double For Atlee’s Raka; Role Remains Unchanged During Pregnancy
Celebrities
Is Karan Aujla's 'I'm Bisexual' Tweet Real? Truth Behind Viral Post
Is Karan Aujla's 'I'm Bisexual' Tweet Real? Truth Behind Viral Post
Celebrities
Sarke Chunar Row: Sanjay Dutt Apologises, Vows To Fund Education Of 50 Tribal Girl Children
Sarke Chunar Row: Sanjay Dutt Apologises, Vows To Fund Education Of 50 Tribal Girl Children
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Heatwave grips North India, AC fires rise, cooling points set up in cities
Breaking News: Mitali Bag convoy attacked in Hooghly ahead of Bengal phase 2 voting
Breaking News: Hooghly clash, Jatgadal violence & arrests as Bengal poll tension escalates
Breaking News: Amit Shah holds Behala roadshow, promises UCC if BJP wins Bengal
Breaking News: Narendra Modi targets TMC in Barrackpore rally ahead of phase 2 voting
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
One Year Of Pahalgam - Three Lessons, One National Security Doctrine For India
Opinion
Embed widget