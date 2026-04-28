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Diljit Dosanjh Returns To Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show, Teaches Him Bhangra Moves: WATCH
Diljit Dosanjh returns to Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show and teaches him Bhangra moves in a viral teaser ahead of the much-awaited episode.
Diljit Dosanjh is heading back to one of America’s biggest late-night platforms, and fans can’t keep calm. Two years after creating waves with his memorable debut, the Punjabi superstar is set to return to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. This time, he arrives with even bigger global buzz and a fun teaser that has already taken over social media.
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