Robert Duvall Dies At 95; Viola Davis, Josh Gad and Others Pay Emotional Tributes

Robert Duvall, the Academy Award-winning actor whose commanding performances shaped some of Hollywood's most enduring films, has died at 95.

Duvall passed away at his home in Middleburg, Virginia, on Sunday, according to his publicist and a statement shared on Facebook by his wife, Luciana Duvall.

With a career that stretched across more than 70 years, Duvall built a legacy defined by depth, discipline, and remarkable versatility. He possessed a rare ability to disappear into his roles, fully inhabiting characters that ranged from quiet confidants to commanding military officers. Audiences and critics alike praised his commitment to emotional truth, a quality that became the hallmark of his work.

'He Was Simply Everything'

Luciana Duvall's tribute offered a deeply personal glimpse into the man behind the iconic roles.

"To the world, he was an Academy Award-winning actor, a director, a storyteller. To me, he was simply everything," she wrote.

She described a man whose devotion to his craft ran deep, someone who immersed himself fully in every character he portrayed. "For each of his many roles, Bob gave everything to his characters and to the truth of the human spirit they represented," she added. His passion, she noted, rivaled only his love for meaningful conversation, a good meal, and bringing people together.

It was that rare blend of artistic intensity and personal warmth that defined Duvall's life both on and off the screen.

Hollywood Pays Tribute

News of Duvall's death reverberated across Hollywood on Monday, prompting an outpouring of admiration from fellow actors and filmmakers.

Viola Davis, who worked with Duvall on Widows, shared her reflections on Instagram Threads. "I had the honor of working alongside you," she wrote. "I was in awe." Davis praised his ability to portray men who were "both quiet and dominating in their humanness," calling him "a giant… an icon." She cited a string of his celebrated performances, from Apocalypse Now and The Godfather to To Kill a Mockingbird, Tender Mercies, The Apostle, and Lonesome Dove, before concluding, "Greatness never dies. It stays… as a gift. Rest well, sir."

Actor Josh Gad echoed the sentiment, writing, "Another day. Another iconic and irreplaceable loss." He described Duvall as "one of the greatest to ever do it," adding that the actor didn't merely appear in films, "he defines it through the ages."

Film critic Richard Roeper offered one of the most sweeping assessments of Duvall’s career.

The greatest movie ever. An iconic movie debut, two great war films, a top 10 baseball film, a top 10 news drama, multiple iconic Westerns. A gold standard performance in a country music domestic drama. The best TV Western ever. A father-son classic. He was a giant. #RobertDuvall pic.twitter.com/zdGgVeoxZB — Richard Roeper (@RichardERoeper) February 16, 2026

Rob Schneider also paid tribute on Instagram, reflecting on Duvall’s rare commitment to craft over ego. "Few and far between are the actors who service the role and not their ego," Schneider wrote, calling Duvall "a remarkably gifted and daring actor."

Adam Sandler, who worked with Duvall in the 2022 film Hustle, shared a heartfelt tribute on Instagram. Calling him "one of the greatest actors we ever had."

A Legacy That Endures

Over a career spanning decades, Robert Duvall became synonymous with authenticity. He brought depth and nuance to every role, whether portraying authority figures, conflicted souls, or quiet observers of the human condition. His performances were often understated yet impossible to ignore, the kind that linger long after the credits roll.