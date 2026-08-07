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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesPriyanka Chopra Joins Russell Crowe In Bluefly, Nick Jonas Reacts To Big Reveal

Priyanka Chopra Joins Russell Crowe In Bluefly, Nick Jonas Reacts To Big Reveal

Priyanka Chopra has announced her next Hollywood film, Bluefly, alongside Oscar-winning Russell Crowe. Directed by Nimród Antal, the sci-fi action thriller has already created excitement among fans.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 07 Aug 2026 09:41 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Priyanka Chopra joins Russell Crowe in sci-fi thriller Bluefly.
  • Bluefly: UN translator recovers mysterious aircraft in Congo.
  • News generates excitement as she films Varanasi project.

Priyanka Chopra has added another major international project to her growing film line-up. The actor, who is currently shooting SS Rajamouli's Varanasi, has announced that she will star alongside Oscar-winning actor Russell Crowe in the upcoming sci-fi action thriller Bluefly. The announcement has generated excitement among fans, with husband Nick Jonas and actor Huma Qureshi also reacting to the news on social media. Directed by Nimród Antal, the film promises a gripping survival story set deep inside the Congo. Priyanka shared the update on Instagram with a brief caption that immediately caught fans' attention.

Bluefly Cast And Story

Priyanka revealed the project on Instagram by writing, "On to the next." According to Deadline, Bluefly follows a grieving United Nations translator who becomes part of a covert mission to recover a mysterious aircraft that has crashed deep inside the Congo. As a Special Operations team travels through dangerous militia-controlled territory, the rescue mission takes an unexpected turn, uncovering secrets surrounding the aircraft.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

The film is directed by Nimród Antal and written by David Frigerio, William Eubank and Carlyle Eubank.

Nick Jonas And Fans React

Soon after Priyanka shared the announcement, Nick Jonas and Huma Qureshi responded with fire emojis in the comments section. Fans also welcomed the casting announcement with enthusiasm. One fan wrote, "That’s a casting worth watching." Another commented, "She is crushing it." Others added, "This sounds so good," and "She is going big, man."

According to Deadline, Highland Film Group COO Delphine Perrier said, "Bluefly is heart-pounding entertainment with a complex story full of unexpected twists. With Nimród Antal at the helm and our wonderful cast, we cannot wait to introduce this fantastic project to our global buyers."

ALSO READ | Chetan Bhagat Recreates Viral Gen Z Reel With A Twist; Abhinav Bisht ‘Approves’

Priyanka's Busy Line-Up Continues

Alongside Bluefly, Priyanka is also working on SS Rajamouli's Varanasi, which marks her return to Indian cinema after an eight-year gap. She stars opposite Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the film, which is currently under production and is expected to arrive in cinemas in April 2027.

ALSO READ | WATCH: Dog Almost Bites Raveena Tandon On Red Carpet; Actress Doesn't Panic

With Bluefly adding another high-profile title to her international career and Varanasi bringing her back to Indian screens, Priyanka Chopra continues to balance major projects across Hollywood and Indian cinema.

 

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 07 Aug 2026 09:41 AM (IST)
Tags :
Mahesh Babu Nick Jonas Priyanka Chopra Russell Crowe SS Rajamouli Priyanka Chopra Hollywood Varanasi Film Bluefly Bluefly Cast
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