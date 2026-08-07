Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom CBI alleges NTA subject experts leaked NEET-UG exam paper.

Experts shared questions verbally, handwritten notes, and digitally.

Leaked material travelled across states, distributed for financial gain.

Handwriting analysis, digital payments form key CBI evidence.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has alleged in its chargesheet in the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case that the question paper was leaked not from a printing press by subject experts working for the National Testing Agency (NTA), who allegedly misused their authorised access during the confidential translation and proofreading process.

The chargesheet, which is likely to come up before Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on August 10, details an alleged conspiracy spanning Maharashtra, Haryana and Rajasthan, involving handwritten notes, Telegram transfers and money trails.

CBI Alleges Three Subject Experts Leaked Questions

According to the chargesheet, Botany and Zoology expert Manisha Gurunath Mandhare, Chemistry expert Prahlad Vitthalrao Kulkarni (P.V. Kulkarni) and Physics expert Manisha Sanjay Hawaldar allegedly misused their authorised access to confidential examination material.

The CBI claims that during April 2026, Kulkarni and Mandhare held secret revision sessions at their homes in Pune, where candidates were allegedly told the questions, four answer options and the correct answers verbally. Candidates were instructed to write everything down by hand to avoid creating any digital evidence.

The agency further alleged that Hawaldar shared Physics questions with Tejas Harshadkumar Shah, a Physics lecturer in Pune, who photographed handwritten notes and forwarded them to Professor Shivraj Motegaonkar, director of Renukai Career Centre (RCC) in Latur.

Investigators have also alleged that Shah transferred money online to the mobile number belonging to Hawaldar's husband.

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Question Paper Allegedly Travelled Across States

The chargesheet alleges that Kulkarni and Mandhare, along with Latur-based paediatrician Dr Manoj Bhagwanrao Shirure, summoned candidates to Siddhivinayak Hospital, where they were allegedly coached using the leaked question bank before the examination.

The CBI further claimed that the leaked material later travelled from Maharashtra to Haryana and Rajasthan. According to the investigation, Shubham Khairnar from Nashik allegedly contacted Yash Yadav in Gurugram, who received the leaked questions as PDF files over Telegram.

The PDFs were then allegedly supplied to Mangilal Bival alias Mangilal Khatik in Jaipur for Rs 10-12 lakh, following which printed copies were distributed among family members, coaching students and private tutors.

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Handwriting, Digital Records Form Key Evidence

According to the CBI, handwriting analysis by the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) and the Government Examiner of Questioned Documents (GEQD) matched notebooks recovered during raids with the actual NEET-UG question paper held on May 3. Investigators claim the questions and answers were identical.

The agency also cited digital payment records, including alleged financial transactions involving Hawaldar's family. It further claimed that Rs 5 lakh in cash was recovered from a member of Dr Shirure's family, which it considers an important piece of evidence.

The allegations form part of the CBI's chargesheet and will be examined by the court during further proceedings.