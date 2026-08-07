Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom IRCTC introduces escorted 10-day Japan tour from Delhi.

Itinerary covers Tokyo, Kyoto, Osaka, Hiroshima, and Mount Fuji.

Package includes flights, hotels, meals, visa, from ₹3,45,999.

Travellers looking for a hassle-free holiday to Japan now have a new option. The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has introduced a 10-day, 9-night escorted tour from Delhi that takes visitors through some of Japan's best-known destinations, including Tokyo, Kyoto, Osaka and Hiroshima. Scheduled to depart on September 6, the package combines sightseeing, accommodation, meals, transport and visa assistance under one booking. From iconic temples and Mount Fuji to the famous Shinkansen bullet train, the itinerary blends cultural experiences with modern attractions, making it an attractive choice for first-time visitors to Japan from India.

Package Price And Inclusions

IRCTC has priced the package at Rs 3,45,999 per person on triple sharing, Rs 3,49,999 on twin sharing, and Rs 4,73,999 for single occupancy. Families travelling with children aged between five and 11 years can opt for packages priced at Rs 2,92,499 with a bed or Rs 2,63,999 without a bed.

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According to IRCTC, the fare covers return economy-class airfare, accommodation in four-star hotels, Japan tourist visa charges, breakfast, lunch and dinner throughout the journey, airport transfers, sightseeing in air-conditioned coaches, travel insurance for passengers below 70 years of age, an English-speaking tour guide and applicable taxes.

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Places Covered On The Tour

The journey begins in Tokyo with visits to Asakusa Temple, Nakamise Dori, Ueno Park, Odaiba and TeamLab Planets. Travellers will also explore Mount Fuji's Fifth Station, subject to weather conditions, or visit Oshino Hakkai as an alternative. The itinerary further includes Owakudani Valley, the Hakone Ropeway and a sightseeing cruise aboard the Hakone Pirate Ship.

The tour continues through Nagoya, Kyoto, Osaka, Nara and Hiroshima. Attractions include the Toyota Museum, SCMAGLEV Railway Museum, Arashiyama Bamboo Forest, Kinkaku-ji Temple, Fushimi Inari Taisha, Osaka Castle, Nara Deer Park, Todai-ji Temple, Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park, Miyajima Island and the Itsukushima Shrine. A ride on Japan's renowned Shinkansen bullet train between Shin-Osaka and Hiroshima is also part of the package.

Booking Rules And Travel Details

As per the itinerary shared by IRCTC, the group is expected to depart from Delhi on September 6 aboard All Nippon Airways flight NH838 and return on September 15 on flight NH837. However, IRCTC has clarified that flight schedules are indicative and may change because of airline operational requirements, which could also affect sightseeing plans.

The corporation has also stated that travellers must hold a passport valid for at least six months from the date of return and submit the necessary documents, including a PAN card. Applicants will also be required to meet Japan's visa norms by providing financial and employment-related documents during the application process.

With flights, accommodation, meals, guided sightseeing and visa assistance included, IRCTC's September Japan tour offers a structured way for Indian travellers to experience some of the country's most popular destinations in a single trip.