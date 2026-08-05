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English NewsEntertainmentMoviesTom Holland Drives ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ To $1 Bn In Six Days; Only Marvel’s ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Was Faster

Tom Holland Drives ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ To $1 Bn In Six Days; Only Marvel’s ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Was Faster

Tom Holland's Spider-Man: Brand New Day has crossed $1 billion at the global box office in just six days, becoming the second-fastest film ever to reach the milestone after Avengers: Endgame.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 05 Aug 2026 11:27 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Spider-Man: Brand New Day crossed $1 billion globally in six days.
  • Film became second-fastest ever to achieve billion-dollar milestone.
  • Total earnings $1.052 billion; international markets performed strongly.
  • It surpassed many recent blockbusters, including Michael, Super Mario.

Tom Holland's Spider-Man: Brand New Day has swung into the record books with a remarkable box office achievement. The Marvel and Sony blockbuster has crossed the $1 billion (approx. Rs 8,700 crore) mark worldwide in just six days. It has become the second-fastest film ever to reach this milestone. Only Avengers: Endgame achieved the feat more quickly, doing so in five days in 2019.

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Spider-Man: Brand New Day Reaches $1Bn In Record Time

According to the latest worldwide box office figures, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has earned $1.052 billion (approx. Rs 9,152 crore) globally. The film has collected $407 million (approx. Rs 3,541 crore) in North America, where it crossed the $400 million (approx. Rs 3,480 crore) mark within just four days and also delivered the highest-grossing Monday in industry history.

International markets have contributed a further $645.8 million (approx. Rs 5,619 crore), with the film debuting at No. 1 across all 66 markets spanning 82 territories.

China Leads International Earnings, India Posts A Strong Opening

Among overseas territories, China has emerged as the biggest market with $132.9 million (approx. Rs 1,156 crore), followed by the UK with $55.6 million (approx. Rs 484 crore) and Mexico with $43.6 million (approx. Rs 379 crore).

Other key markets include:

  • India: $35.4 million (approx. Rs 308 crore)
  • France: $31.4 million (approx. Rs 273 crore)
  • South Korea: $28 million (approx. Rs 244 crore)
  • Brazil: $27.7 million (approx. Rs 241 crore)
  • Australia: $23.4 million (approx. Rs 204 crore)
  • Germany: $22.5 million (approx. Rs 196 crore)
  • Italy: $20.7 million (approx. Rs 180 crore)

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Surpasses Recent Blockbuster Rivals

The film's rapid rise has also eclipsed the box office pace of several recent Hollywood releases. It reached the $1 billion milestone ahead of Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, which had accumulated $923 million worldwide by Monday despite opening two weeks earlier.

Brand New Day has also overtaken the lifetime worldwide earnings of Michael, which grossed $1.016 billion (approx. Rs 8,839 crore), The Super Mario Galaxy Movie with $1.011 billion (approx. Rs 8,796 crore), The Devil Wears Prada 2 with $691 million (approx. Rs 6,012 crore), and Project Hail Mary with $684 million (approx. Rs 5,951 crore).

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What major box office milestone has Spider-Man: Brand New Day achieved?

Tom Holland's Spider-Man: Brand New Day has crossed the $1 billion mark worldwide. It did so in just six days, becoming the second-fastest film ever to reach this milestone.

How quickly did Spider-Man: Brand New Day reach the $1 billion milestone?

The film reached $1 billion worldwide in just six days. It is the second-fastest film to achieve this, only surpassed by Avengers: Endgame, which did it in five days.

Which international market was the biggest contributor to Spider-Man: Brand New Day's earnings?

China emerged as the biggest international market for the film, contributing $132.9 million. Overall, international markets added $645.8 million to its global total.

What was Spider-Man: Brand New Day's performance in North America?

In North America, the film collected $407 million and crossed the $400 million mark within four days. It also achieved the highest-grossing Monday in industry history.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 05 Aug 2026 11:27 AM (IST)
Tags :
Marvel Avengers: Endgame Tom Holland ENtertainment News United States News Spider Man Brand New Day
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